Black Project 2025 Goes Viral To Combat Plans For Trump’s Second Term





Photo: Getty Images

A Black TikTok creator devised a plan to combat the racist, xenophobic agenda laid out in Project 2025 and it’s going viral.

Though President-elect Donald Trump has attempted to distance himself from the document, Project 2025 is a 900-page conservative plan developed by the Heritage Foundation intended to be enacted during his second term. The document includes plans to abolish the Department of Education, dismantle Medicaid, eliminate student loan relief programs, and more, all of which would have reverberating effects on the Black community.

In an attempt to combat the conservative plan, a TikTok creator is pushing a now-viral agenda called Black Project 2025. TikToker @mediabuyingbestie suggested Black professionals pool their talents and open Black-owned banks, grocery stores, and other businesses for Black Americans to solely consume.

Rather than supporting big corporations, the TikTok creator said Black Americans should keep a master directory of businesses owned by the community to consume and purchase from.

“Everything we use and consume on a daily basis, it is no longer purchased from these large corporations. It is purchased from one another,” the TikToker said of Black Project 2025.

“Maybe there is a silver lining in Kamala not being able to get into office because as a community we just become that much more tight-knit.”