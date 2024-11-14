Black Project 2025 Goes Viral To Combat Plans For Trump’s Second Term

Black Project 2025 quickly garnered support across social media.
“The way I’m promoting this group you would think it’s my job! BLACK PROJECT 2025 is a go !!! LETS GOOOOOOO,” one TikToker said.
“They got judges in there, attorneys, we got lawyers, we got doctors, people who like to roller skate, whatever you think your talent is,” she added. “You may think you can’t contribute to the group, but literally, you can.”
“This is the dream 🥺 The New Black Wallstreet!!!! 🙌” another TikTok user wrote.
A waitlist has already been created to join the movement. According to reports, Black Project 2025 is seeking a platform that can handle the overwhelming response. The group is also looking for Black cyber security specialists, app developers, and network and systems engineers to help build out their platform.
The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HEREto tune in live.
Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.
Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.