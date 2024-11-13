Tuskegee University Closes Campus To Outsiders Following Mass Shooting

Photo: Getty Images

Tuskegee University “is no longer an open campus” following the mass shooting that left one person dead and 16 others injured.

On Monday (November 11), Mark Brown, the president and CEO of Tuskegee University, announced that the campus would be closed to outsiders and its security director had been fired in the wake of Sunday’s (November 10) shooting, per ABC News.

“The Tuskegee University community is heartbroken by what happened on our campus Sunday morning,” Brown said in a statement.

“Tuskegee University is no longer an open campus,” he added. “Effective immediately, we require IDs for everyone to be displayed to enter campus and worn at all times while on campus.”

Sunday’s shooting occurred during an on-campus celebration for Tuskegee’s 100th homecoming. 18-year-old La’Tavion Johnson was identified as the person killed in the shooting. University officials said Johnson wasn’t a Tuskegee student.

At least 16 other people were injured during the shooting, including 12 who sustained gunshot wounds. Students were among the injured victims.

Following the shooting, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced the arrest of Jaquez Myrick, 25, who was taken into custody while trying to flee the scene. Myrick faces charges of possession of a handgun with a machine gun conversion device.

It’s unclear if Myrick was among the gunmen who opened fire. No one has been charged directly with the shooting.

Brown said Monday that the university had “relieved our previous security chief of his duties.”

“Our new campus security chief and ultimately his team will complete a full review, including all implementations of new security procedures,” Brown said.

The HBCU president also noted that the shooting occurred at a homecoming event that was “not approved in advance and in no way was sanctioned by the university.”

“Nonetheless, it happened on our campus and we take full responsibility,” Brown said.