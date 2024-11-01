Young Thug Released From Jail In YSL Case, Banned From Atlanta After Pleading Guilty

Young Thug pleaded guilty and was released from jail in the highly publicized YSL case. On Oct. 31, Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffrey Williams, was initially offered a plea deal by Fulton County prosecutors that would have led to 15 years probation with time served, allowing the rapper to go home.

However, Young Thug rejected the plea deal due to strict stipulations and decided to plead guilty, leaving the Judge Paige Whitaker to decide his fate. Prosecutors suggested that Young Thug be sentenced to 25 years in prison and 40 years on parole.

Judge Whitaker sentenced Young Thug to 40 years to serve five and commuted his sentence to time served. He will have to complete 15 years of probation and could be sentenced to 20 years in prison if he violates terms.

Young Thug will also be banned from Atlanta, outside of benefit concerts. In the agreement, Judge Whitaker said that Young Thug must perform four benefit concerts per year that will benefit local community centers, schools, and speak out against gang violence.

Before sentencing, Young Thug spoke in court for the first time in two years.

“I know what I bring to the table and I know what I am,” Young Thug said. “I know the heights I’ve reached and I know the impact I’ve got on people in the community.”

