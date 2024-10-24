Morehouse School of Medicine to Address Disparities in Fertility Care for Black Women

While twice as likely to experience infertility compared to white women, Black women are less likely to seek treatment, often stopping due to emotional and systemic hurdles, regardless of income or insurance.1,2,3,4

Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) with support from Ferring Pharmaceuticals today introduced the FertilityEquity™ e-Learning modules, powered by EngagedMD. This critical initiative is focused on championing equity in fertility care for Black women through education and direct application in clinical practice for healthcare professionals and fertility clinic staff.

Despite sharing the same goals of building families, Black women often face greater obstacles than other women when seeking fertility care.5 On average, Black women attempt to conceive for 1.5 years longer than white women before seeking help.1 When they do seek care, they are up to six times more likely to struggle with finding a physician they feel comfortable with and are more than four times more likely to have diﬃculty paying for treatment.1

“Morehouse School of Medicine is delighted to introduce this engaging, accessible learning opportunity, which will increase information and knowledge on the critical, multifaceted topic of fertility care,” said MSM President and CEO Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, FACOG. “As a reproductive endocrinologist and fertility specialist, I know first-hand that knowledge is power, and that healthcare providers and clinic staff are primary sources of trusted information for patients, their families and the community at large. The FertilityEquity™ modules build upon the extensive work MSM’s Center for Maternal Health Equity does to co-create maternal health solutions with the individuals who are most directly impacted, and we look forward to seeing the fruits of this innovative collaboration.”

The modules, which were made possible with support from Ferring, are powered by EngagedMD, a leading platform for automating patient education and administration, feature 26 dynamic lessons on topics such as the Black patient’s fertility experience and strategies for driving equitable care. Available at no cost, the e-Learning modules, which were developed in collaboration with a diverse group of contributors, offer engaging video content, practical tips and firsthand, personal stories from women who have experienced challenges, such as feeling marginalized or overlooked, while seeking fertility care. Those who complete the course will receive a Certificate of Completion from Morehouse School of Medicine.

“At Ferring, we believe that everyone deserves the chance to experience the joy of building a family,” said Jade Shields, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. “We recognize the disparities that exist in fertility care and are working diligently to increase and improve access to care for all.”

For more information about the MSM Center for Maternal Health Equity, click here.

For more information about Morehouse School of Medicine, please visit MSM.edu.

About Post Author