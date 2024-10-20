Breast Cancer Awareness Month: What Black Women Need to Know

Photo: Getty Images

As we enter the fall season, it’s important to recognize October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This annual campaign dedicates its 31 days to honoring those we’ve lost, promoting medical exams and preventive care, raising awareness about the disease, and generating funds for research.

In support of this mission, the Black Information Network is taking a closer look at how breast cancer affects our communities and sharing resources that center our unique experiences.

Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths among American men and women. For Black women, the incidence rate has increased over the last 40 years, reversing the lower rates reported in 1975, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This rise is particularly evident among Black women aged 60 to 79, although the average age of diagnosis tends to be younger for Black women than for white women.

While Black women are diagnosed with breast cancer less often than white women, they are more likely to die from it, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins Medical School. A 2016 CDC report found that between 2000 and 2014, the mortality rate for Black women with breast cancer was higher than that of white women, despite Black women having a lower incidence rate.

Additionally, Black women are more likely to be diagnosed with aggressive forms of breast cancer. Researchers attribute this to a combination of biological, social, and economic factors, including the effects of chronic stress. These aggressive forms of cancer also result in fewer treatment options, making early detection and prevention even more critical.

Resources for Us

There are several organizations dedicated to raising awareness, providing peer support, and more for Black people diagnosed with breast cancer. Through their work, many of the organizations sound the alarm on trends of this disease and more that impact our communities at higher or more aggressive rates while providing resources for those who’ve been diagnosed.

Learn more about these organizations below.

African American Breast Cancer Alliance, Inc.

Found in 1990, the AABCA, is a Minnesota-based nonprofit that seeks to build networks and raise awareness for Black people who’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Sisters Network, Inc.

Founded in 1994, the Sisters Network, Inc. is a survivorship organization that puts survivors in community, providing financial assistance and workshops.

Black Women’s Health Imperative

The Black Women’s Health Imperative is an organization dedicated to promoting health and wellness of Black women and girls. In addition to breast cancer, the org works to raise awareness about sick cell, and other medical conditions that directly and disproportionately impact Black women and girls.

Sisters By Choice

Sisters By Choice is an educational, support organization for Black women diagnosed with breast cancer. The organization was founded in 1989 by Dr. Rogsbert F. Phillips-Reed, a pioneering Atlanta-based breast surgeon.

Smith Center for Healing and Arts

The Smith Center for Healing and Arts is a nonprofit that uses and promotes healing practices for greater health and wellness outcomes. The Center is a leader in using the arts to promote healing and offers several cancer programs.

