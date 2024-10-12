How One Veteran Is Aiding Hurricane Helene Victims With Socks And A Mission Of Collaboration

SickFit, the first woman-, minority-, and veteran-owned sock company, is on a mission to change the world, and it is starting with helping communities affected by Hurricane Helene. The brand known for its socks is beloved by Soldiers, Olympians, and Paralympians, and recently launched the SickFit World Tour. The SickFit World Tour is a promotional event that partners with corporate organizations and local community members to drive positive change, one sock at a time.

At the inaugural SickFit World Tour stop in Atlanta at the Military Influencer Conference (MIC), artist Jaleel Wimbush (professionally known as Oskiade Jaleel) created a stunning mural made entirely of socks—the first of its kind. The Sock Murals are the core of the World Tour stops, masterpieces that represent the organizations, the community, and the host city as a talking point and backdrop for event guests.

“The SickFit World Tour is about creating art that also contributes to a larger cause,” says Paden Sickles, Founder and CEO of SickFit. “The goal is to take this concept global, working with more partners and creating an ongoing ripple effect of art, awareness, and impact while we continue to showcase our most valuable product: socks.”

Following MIC, SickFit announced a donation of over 250 pairs of socks to those affected by Hurricane Helene, along with contributions of 50 socks each from Jarrad Turner of Veterans Technology Solutions and Daniel Sylvester of Holland & Knight LLP. These donations, valued over $6,000, demonstrate the power of for-profit businesses working together to support those in need. This collaboration model highlights how businesses can unite to uplift their communities.

“Paden is such an inspiration with how she gives back to the community,” explains Dan Sylvester. “Donating these socks to those devastated by Hurricane Helene is a small sample of my inner Paden coming out.”

About Post Author