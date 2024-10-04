Thursday Night Thriller: Atlanta Falcons Defeat Tampa Bay Bucs In Overtime Showdown

If you leave, or turn away from an Atlanta Falcons games, it’s likely that you will miss a dramatic ending. In every game this season, the Falcons have gone down to the wire. The nationally-televised “Thursday Night Football” game against the Tampa Bay Bucs prove to be another theatrical finish that will be remembered for years to come.

The NFC South foes engaged in a shootout that wasn’t decided until the final play in overtime.

Kirk Cousins would lead the Falcons to the first score after finding Drake London for a touchdown. Baker Mayfield would return the favor by leading the Bucs to a touchdown drive and a field goal, giving the Bucs a 10-7 lead in the first quarter.

By halftime, the Falcons led the Bucs 24-17.

As always, the Falcons would save their best for last, that’s referring to final quarter and overtime.

Trailing the Bucs 30-27 with less than one minute remaining in the game, Cousins marched the Falcons down the field and spiked the ball with one second remaining to set-up a tying field goal by Younghoe Koo, forcing overtime.

After winning the coin toss, the Falcons continued to be hot on offense. in the final play, Cousins threw to KhaDarel Hodge who raced 45 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

Cousins would finish the game by throwing for a franchise record 509 yards and four touchdowns.

Following the thriller, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris shared thoughts on the victory.

“We went out there and played together, and that was the most important thing,” Morris said. “I think these guys go out there and they play well together. They play for each other. And I can’t say enough about the coordinator. I can’t say enough about the players. I can’t say enough about the offensive staff. I can’t say enough good things about our organization and what they do for us. It didn’t start with me. It’s been going on for a long time, and I’m extremely excited to be a part of.”

Morris also discussed Cousins historic night of throwing over 500 yards.

“We’re just scratching the surface with him,” Morris said. “This game is all about confidence. This game is going out there, getting better every single week. And that’s what he’s been doing since he’s been back. He’s coming off a significant injury, and I’ve watched him get better every single week.”

About Post Author