Exclusive: Atlanta Fashion Week 2024 Kicks Off With Opening Night Honoring FUBU Co-founders; Mayor Andre Dickens Speaks

Atlanta Fashion Week 2024 kicked off with a bang, as the city’s most influential figures and creatives gathered for an unforgettable opening night party. The event took place at Prime on Peachtree in Atlanta.

The evening marked the beginning of a weeklong celebration of Atlanta’s booming fashion impact. There were many photo-worthy moments but one of the highlights was the founders of iconic streetwear brand FUBU being honored.

FUBU co-founders J. Alexander Martin and Carl Brown, who founded the fashion company alongside Daymond John and Keith Perrin in 1992, accepted the award on the brand’s behalf.

Patrons could feel the enthusiasm in the air as designers, influencers, and city officials came together for an evening that set the tone for what promises to be an extraordinary week of fashion, art, and culture. Mayor Andre Dickens delivered passionate remarks acknowledging the significance of ATLFW.

“This is an amazing, outstanding time to be in the city of Atlanta,” Dickens said. “If you appreciate the original, the visionary, the imaginative, then you appreciate what’s happening right now. We have the Atlanta Design Festival, Atlanta Art Week, and the Outbound Film Festival all happening at the same time, but the belle of the ball is Atlanta Fashion Week.”

Throughout the evening, attendees mingled under the dazzling lights of Prime, which was transformed into a luxurious haven for creatives, business leaders, and fashion enthusiasts.

“It’s beautiful tonight. I was so very happy to see all of my friends and the fashion community come out and show support to really celebrate Atlanta Fashion Week. To have Mayor Andre Dickens here, the director of Princeton County Arts and Culture, the executive director of Cultural Affairs—it’s been incredible to see everyone come together,” Atlanta Fashion Week founder Angela Watts said in an exclusive interview with ADW.

The opening night event didn’t just celebrate the beginning of Atlanta Fashion Week, but also the legacy of FUBU, the groundbreaking streetwear brand that forever altered the fashion landscape.

The celebration was just the beginning of a week packed with runway shows, panel discussions, pop-up experiences, and art installations. On Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 all eyes will be on the Interlock Tower, where a series of runway shows will feature cutting-edge designers and showcase the diversity and innovation that Atlanta’s fashion scene has to offer.

For those seeking a more interactive experience, Bloomingdale’s Lenox Mall will host pop-up shops and panels on Oct. 5 – 6.

ATLFW will wrap up with a must-see art installation at Buckhead Art & Co on October 7, featuring a FUBU archive exhibit that brings together fashion and history in a way that only Atlanta can.

With a week packed with events that blend fashion, art, and culture, Atlanta Fashion Week 2024 is poised to continue to make its mark in style.

