2024 Election: Voter Registration Options & Deadlines For Your State

Photo: Getty Images

Americans still have a chance to register to vote ahead of the 2024 elections in November.

Some states have set their voter registration deadlines as early as Friday (October 4), while others offer same-day voter registration as late as Election Day, or November 5.

Same-day registration allows Americans to cast their ballot on the same day they register to vote, whether that be during early voting periods or in some states on Election Day. Americans can also opt for the traditional method of registering to vote in person, and many states now offer mail-in, online, and automatic voter registration.

Automatic registration means individuals are automatically registered to vote when they visit government agencies, like the Department of Motor Vehicles, and obtain a driver’s license or ID.

Voters can check their registration status by visiting vote.gov.

Keep scrolling to find the methods of registration your state offers and its deadlines.

*Mail-in dates reflect the postmark deadline.

Alabama

In-person registration deadline: October 21

Mail-in registration deadline: October 21

Online registration deadline: October 21

Alaska

In-person registration deadline: October 6

Mail-in registration deadline: October 6

Online registration deadline: October 6

Automatic voter registration offered

Arizona

In-person registration deadline: October 7

Mail-in registration deadline: October 7

Online registration deadline: October 7

Arkansas

In-person registration deadline: October 7

Mail-in registration deadline: October 7

California

In-person registration deadline: October 21

Mail-in registration deadline: October 21

Online registration deadline: October 21

Automatic voter registration offered

Same-day voter registration offered: October 22 -November 5

Colorado

In-person registration deadline: October 28

Mail-in registration deadline: October 28

Online registration deadline: October 28

Automatic voter registration offered

Same-day voter registration offered: October 21 -November 5

Connecticut

In-person registration deadline: October 18

Mail-in registration deadline: October 18

Online registration deadline: October 18

Automatic voter registration offered

Same-day voter registration offered: October 21 -November 3

Delaware

In-person registration deadline: October 12

Mail-in registration deadline: October 12

Online registration deadline: October 12

Automatic voter registration offered

Florida

In-person registration deadline: October 7

Mail-in registration deadline: October 7

Online registration deadline: October 7

Georgia

In-person registration deadline: October 7

Mail-in registration deadline: October 7

Online registration deadline: October 7

Automatic voter registration offered

Hawaii

In-person registration deadline: October 28

Mail-in registration deadline: October 28

Online registration deadline: November 5

Automatic voter registration offered

Same-day voter registration offered: October 22 – November 5

Idaho

In-person registration deadline: October 11

Mail-in registration deadline: October 11

Online registration deadline: October 11

Same-day voter registration offered: October 21 – November 1

Illinois

In-person registration deadline: October 8

Mail-in registration deadline: October 8

Online registration deadline: October 20

Automatic voter registration offered

Same-day voter registration offered: October 9 – November 5

Indiana

In-person registration deadline: October 7

Mail-in registration deadline: October 7

Online registration deadline: October 7

Iowa

In-person registration deadline: October 21

Mail-in registration deadline: October 21

Online registration deadline: October 21

Same-day voter registration offered: October 22 – November 5

Kansas

In-person registration deadline: October 15

Mail-in registration deadline: October 15

Online registration deadline: October 15

Kentucky

In-person registration deadline: October 7

Mail-in registration deadline: October 7

Online registration deadline: October 7

Louisiana

In-person registration deadline: October 7

Mail-in registration deadline: October 7

Online registration deadline: October 15

Maine

In-person registration deadline: November 5

Mail-in registration deadline: October 15

Online registration deadline: October 15

Automatic voter registration offered

Same-day voter registration offered: October 7 – October 31

Maryland

In-person registration deadline: October 15

Mail-in registration deadline: October 15

Online registration deadline: October 15

Automatic voter registration offered

Same-day voter registration offered: October 24 – October 31

Massachusetts

In-person registration deadline: October 26

Mail-in registration deadline: October 26

Online registration deadline: October 26

Automatic voter registration offered

Michigan

In-person registration deadline: October 21

Mail-in registration deadline: October 21

Online registration deadline: October 21

Automatic voter registration offered

Same-day voter registration offered: October 26 – November 5

Minnesota

In-person registration deadline: October 15

Mail-in registration deadline: October 15

Online registration deadline: October 15

Automatic voter registration offered

Same-day voter registration offered: September 20 – November 5

Mississippi

In-person registration deadline: October 7

Mail-in registration deadline: October 7

Missouri

In-person registration deadline: October 9

Mail-in registration deadline: October 9

Online registration deadline: October 9

Montana

In-person registration deadline: October 7

Mail-in registration deadline: October 7

Same-day voter registration offered: October 8 – November 5

Nebraska

In-person registration deadline: October 25

Mail-in registration deadline: October 18

Online registration deadline: October 18

Nevada

In-person registration deadline: October 8

Mail-in registration deadline: October 8

Online registration deadline: November 5

Automatic voter registration offered

Same-day voter registration offered: October 19 – November 1

New Hampshire

In-person registration deadline: October 22

Same-day voter registration offered: November 5

New Jersey

In-person registration deadline: October 15

Mail-in registration deadline: October 15

Online registration deadline: October 15

Automatic voter registration offered

New Mexico

In-person registration deadline: October 8

Mail-in registration deadline: October 8

Online registration deadline: October 8

Automatic voter registration offered

Same-day voter registration offered: October 8 – November 2

New York

In-person registration deadline: October 26

Mail-in registration deadline: October 21

Online registration deadline: October 26

Same-day voter registration offered: October 26

North Carolina

In-person registration deadline: October 11

Mail-in registration deadline: October 11

Online registration deadline: October 11

Same-day voter registration offered: October 17 – November 2

North Dakota

In-person registration deadline: November 5

Same-day voter registration offered: October 26 – November 5

Ohio

In-person registration deadline: October 7

Mail-in registration deadline: October 7

Online registration deadline: October 7

Oklahoma

In-person registration deadline: October 11

Mail-in registration deadline: October 11

Online registration deadline: October 11

Oregon

In-person registration deadline: October 15

Mail-in registration deadline: October 15

Online registration deadline: October 15

Automatic voter registration offered

Pennsylvania

In-person registration deadline: October 21

Mail-in registration deadline: October 21

Automatic voter registration offered

Rhode Island

In-person registration deadline: October 6

Mail-in registration deadline: October 6

Online registration deadline: October 6

Automatic voter registration offered

South Carolina

In-person registration deadline: October 4

Mail-in registration deadline: October 7

Online registration deadline: October 6

South Dakota

In-person registration deadline: October 21

Mail-in registration deadline: October 21

Tennessee

In-person registration deadline: October 7

Mail-in registration deadline: October 7

Online registration deadline: October 7

Texas

In-person registration deadline: October 7

Mail-in registration deadline: October 7

Utah

In-person registration deadline: October 25

Mail-in registration deadline: October 25

Online registration deadline: October 25

Same-day voter registration offered: October 22 – November 1

Vermont

In-person registration deadline: November 4

Mail-in registration deadline: November 4

Online registration deadline: November 5

Automatic voter registration offered

Same-day voter registration offered: September 23 – November 5

Virginia

In-person registration deadline: October 15

Mail-in registration deadline: October 15

Online registration deadline: October 15

Automatic voter registration offered

Same-day voter registration offered: October 16 – November 5

Washington

In-person registration deadline: October 28

Online registration deadline: October 28

Automatic voter registration offered

Same-day voter registration offered: October 18 – November 5

West Virginia

In-person registration deadline: October 15

Mail-in registration deadline: October 15

Online registration deadline: October 15

Automatic voter registration offered

Wisconsin

In-person registration deadline: October 16

Mail-in registration deadline: October 16

Online registration deadline: October 16

Same-day voter registration offered: October 22 – November 1

Wyoming

In-person registration deadline: October 21

Mail-in registration deadline: October 21

Same-day voter registration offered: October 22 – November 5