Exclusive: Monica McNutt, Cynthia Bailey, Award-Winning Singer Monica Take Center Stage At Mahogany Moment 2

Hallmark Mahogany recently hosted their highly anticipated Mahogany Moment 2, a transformative and immersive experience designed to uplift and empower Black women through creativity, self-care, and personal growth.

The event brought together prominent figures, including Cynthia Bailey, Monica McNutt, Contessa Metcalfe, M.D., Grammy Award-winning artist Monica and more.

With its dynamic blend of workshops, wellness spaces, and a vibrant marketplace full of Black-owned brands, Mahogany Moment 2 evoked their theme: “Empower Her to Stay Grounded & Scale Higher.”

Designed specifically for Black women, the event offered a supportive environment for attendees to embrace their personal and professional growth.

Monica McNutt, ESPN analyst and one of this year’s headline speakers, shared her thoughts on the event during an exclusive interview with ADW: “It was such a great collection of women, businesses, and leaders all trying to move with intentionality and gentleness in their space,” McNutt said. “We might be in different professions, but there were so many connecting lines in terms of our experiences as Black women. It was amazing to be uplifted and loved in that space.”

McNutt added: “We didn’t have to be a singular thing at any point in our lives. In our pursuit, we could be thrilled and devastated—that’s just how life is. We have space to hold more than one emotion.”

A highlight of Mahogany Moment 2 were the intimate fireside chats, including a conversation between Grammy-winning artist Monica and Alexis Kerr, Vice President of Hallmark Mahogany and Head of Multicultural Marketing.

During the discussion, the Angel of Mine singer revealed that she’s currently working on two albums—set for release in 2025. She’s expanding into the world of country in one album, while tapping into her roots with an R&B album. “I started studying country music and artists like Dolly Parton. At the time, people weren’t ready to hear a 12-year-old girl sing country, but I kept my love for it,” Monica shared. She also spoke about her upcoming projects. “Now, I’m working on two albums—‘Open Roads’ and ‘MTA’—which reflects all the life, love, and heartache I’ve experienced.”

Cynthia Bailey, model, reality star and actress, also shared her inspiring story during a fireside chat with Kerr. She spoke candidly about the transitions she had made in her career and how faith played a key role in her journey.

“At 55, I decided I wanted to focus on becoming an actress. I divide my life into acts: Act One was Cynthia the model, Act Two was Cynthia the reality star, and now, in Act Three, I’m Cynthia the actress,” Bailey explained.

“I worked hard to land my first lead role, praise be to the Most High on that,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said.

Monica McNutt summed up the spirit of the event: “The vendors are fantastic. The vibes are great. Ms. Basketball has done a great job hosting and my good friend Alexis, who moderated our conversation, I really enjoyed.”

About Post Author