Exclusive: Anthony Anderson, Rep. Nikema Williams Hosts Team Harris-Walz Tailgate During Falcons, Saints Game

With less than 40 days remaining until the 2024 Election, Team Harris-Walz hosted a tailgate prior to the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans game.

Held one block away from the Mercedes Benz Stadium, the tailgate featured actor U.S. Representative Nikema Williams, Anthony Anderson and the Democratic Party of Georgia.

Anderson spoke with attendees discussed the importance of registering to vote, the final day in Georgia is Oct. 7.

“I’m excited to be here in Atlanta to help galvanize everybody to vote,” Anderson said. “Check your voter registration. The last day to register is October 7. That’s coming up soon. So check your voter registration and plan to vote early and vote in person.”

He also urged attendees to bring family and friends to the poll.

“Get out there and talk to your family members,” Anderson said. “Talk to your friends. Get out there and vote because every vote counts. You can’t have anybody sit at home and sit this election out. That’s not going to work for any of us. So everybody has to get out there and vote. So check your voter registration, plan to vote in person and vote early.”

Rep. Williams echoed Anderson’s statements by encouraging voters to be intentional about Election Day.

“Don’t fall prey to shenanigans,” Williams said. “Go to https://mvp.sos.ga.gov, and make sure that your voter registration is still current and accurate. And find your early voting location. The first day of early voting is October15 and I will be hosting a big party at the polls. We are going to turn up the first day of early voting to vote in person for Kamala Harris, the next President of the United States. Let’s get it done.”

Georgia will play a key role in the 2024 Election. In 2020, President Joe Biden won that state by less than 12,000 votes. Every vote will count in the upcoming election. Harris and Trump are essentially tied in Georgia according to most polls.

