Kamala Harris, Tim Walz Launch HBCU Homecoming Tour: Morehouse, Spelman, Clark Atlanta To Be Featured

The Harris-Walz campaign launched an HBCU Homecoming Tour, kicking off at Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) to mark the university’s 132nd Founders Day. Team Harris-Walz recently engaged at the WSSU v. Bowie State University game in Winston-Salem.

Throughout Homecoming and Classics season, the Harris-Walz campaign will deploy trusted surrogates including local Black elected officials, national Black leaders, notable HBCU alumni, and influential Black hip-hop and culture celebrities to critical battleground states in which the featured HBCUs are housed: North Carolina, Florida, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

The tour will make its way to Georgia with stops at Morehouse, Spelman, and Clark Atlanta University.

Here are the HBCUs and corresponding dates on their schedule:

Sept. 28 – Winston-Salem State University

Oct. 12 – Lincoln University

Oct. 12 – Virginia State University

Oct. 19 – Howard University

Oct. 19 – North Carolina A&T State University

Oct. 19 – Clark Atlanta University

Oct. 26 – Morehouse College

Oct. 26 – Spelman College

More campus visits may be pending

