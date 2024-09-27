Exclusive: Custom Doormat Company, Art Studio ‘Kicky Mats’ Gears Up For Grand Opening In Atlanta

Atlanta’s art scene is about to welcome a fresh, innovative concept with the arrival of Kicky Mats.

The paint studio and creative space is home to funny, sassy, and witty doormats you can order online, create custom at their Houston art studio and soon to be—Atlanta location.

The franchise is scheduled to debut with a VIP Grand Opening today with the official store Grand Opening set for tomorrow, September 28.

This isn’t your average paint and sip event—it’s a paint and sip with a twist, where attendees will have the chance to design custom doormats in an environment that fuses art, music, and good vibes.

Franchise owner Amber Reign Smith is bringing this creative concept to life in her hometown of Atlanta. Smith is known for her roles in Tough Love: Atlanta, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and the upcoming Netflix series Beauty in Black which is produced by Tyler Perry.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, Smith shares: “Kicky Mats was truly an answer to a prayer. I was looking for something to invest in, because I’m really big on investing and building wealth.”

Smith revealed: “I was praying for something that I could believe in and that made sense to me. I was scrolling on Instagram and saw Kicky Mats, the flagship store that’s based in Houston. I was like, this looks like so much fun. We don’t have anything like this in Atlanta.”

Attendees of the VIP Grand Opening can look forward to a unique “sip and paint” experience—except, instead of canvases, participants will be designing their own doormats. The event will also feature sensory rooms, delicious hors d’oeuvres, and carefully crafted cocktails.

“Kicky mats is a paint and sip, but with the door mats. You can customize your door mats to your liking. You choose a pencil, you choose your colors, and then you paint with your friends or family. We always have a good vibe,” Smith said. “There’s going to be music, and it’s BYOB. If you want to bring something to sip on, then you’re welcome to do that.”

Other notable names expected at the VIP Grand Opening include Mike Will Made It, ATL Jacob, Glorilla, Lou Will, Yung Baby Tate, Sonny Digital, and more.

While many recognize Smith from the tv and film arena, her entrepreneurial drive has been brewing since 2020, when she pivoted toward business ownership during the pandemic. “There was a big strike in the film industry. I realized film isn’t something that is guaranteed. You know, you never know what will happen. I thought let’s diversify a little bit. I don’t want to put all my eggs in one basket,” Smith said.

Smith also added: “The Atlanta location is also going to offer kids parties. If you want to bring your family, bring your kids out, have a birthday party for your kids at Kicky Mats. We welcome that as well.”

For those who may be hesitant to explore their creative side, Amber’s advice is simple: “You can’t be afraid to be yourself and express yourself. I think creating and expressing ourselves is the highest form of being a human. That’s the best way that we can have this experience as a human, is to create. I think that’s what it’s all about”

For more information about Kicky Mats, visit their website here.

Also, be sure to catch Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black, starring Amber Reign Smith, on Netflix October 24.

