Revolt World 2024: Headliners Included Offset, Method Man, Yung Miami, Ari Fletcher, Mariah The Scientist And More

The sun blazed as thousands of fans, influencers, and creatives flocked to Pangea Studios in Atlanta, Ga for the highly anticipated Revolt World 2024.

From Friday, Sept. 20 through Sept. 22, the immersive experience, themed “We Create the Future,” brought together some of the biggest names in music, culture, and entrepreneurship.

Presented by Walmart, the event was a weekend filled with live performances, masterclasses, keynote talks, and cultural conversations that showcased the power of Black creativity and innovation.

The talent lineup was star-studded, featuring major artists and influencers like Offset, Method Man, Boosie, N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN, Pusha T, 42 Dugg, Rob49, Ari Fletcher, Byron Messia, Mariah The Scientist, Lady London, Law Roach, and Speedy Morman.

Fans were thrilled to witness live tapings of popular REVOLT shows such as Caresha Please, Drink Champs, The Blackprint, Baller Alert Live, and Big Facts, offering a rare glimpse into the in-person magic of these fan-favorite programs.

In addition to the entertainment, Revolt World 2024 offered a variety of exclusive experiences. Attendees had the chance to explore brand activations, participate in masterclasses, and engage in deep cultural conversations.

One of the most notable discussions was an ‘Executive Chat’ featuring Rare Smoke CEO Tuson Jewell, moderated by Revolt Black News Correspondent Kennedy-rue McCullough.

Jewell shared his entrepreneurial journey, detailing the challenges he faced in building his hookah and vape company. “The first year was hard. Things were going so well, and then boom, we took a hit,” Jewell recalled, reflecting on a difficult moment when over 200 orders were lost and had to be replaced. Despite the setback, he spoke about the overwhelming support from fans of his brand.

The event wasn’t just about entertainment—it was also a hub for networking and professional growth. Creative Director Shanika Tolbert highlighted the impact of networking opportunities, saying, “We participated in interviews with owners and hiring managers. I even got an offer to work on a project with Revolt.” These moments allowed attendees to connect with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and explore new career paths in creative industries.

Revolt World 2024 was a hub of Black culture, entrepreneurship, and creativity. The weekend reinforced Revolt’s mission of driving cultural conversations while also fostering community.

