Exclusive: Fright Fest At Six Flags Over Georgia Celebrates 30th Anniversary, Ups The Chill Factor With ‘Stranger Things’ And ‘SAW’ Themed Experiences

This fall, Six Flags Over Georgia celebrates three decades of chills and thrills with its landmark event— Fright Fest.

From Friday, September 22 to Sunday, November 5, the park transforms into a terrifying playground, offering a haunting experience unlike any other.

As Atlanta’s favorite Halloween event, Fright Fest returns bigger and scarier than ever, boasting live shows, six scare zones, five haunted mazes, and a host of ghoulish “Monstertainment.”

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Fright Fest, and to celebrate, the park has introduced new experiences that push the boundaries of fear, including two iconic haunted mazes inspired by spooky franchises SAW and Stranger Things.

As the park celebrates the 20th anniversary of SAW, guests can immerse themselves in the twisted world of legendary fright film.

Fans of Stranger Things will step into Hawkins, Indiana, through an immersive maze based on the hit Netflix series. Visitors will feel like they’re part of the show as they navigate through iconic locations and face otherworldly creatures. “It was my pace,” said Dedra Brown-Harvey, Marketing and Communications Manager at Six Flags Over Georgia, during an exclusive interview with ADW. “Stranger Things was very much like the show. I loved that. SAW, very much so scary.”

One of the more appealing aspects of Fright Fest is that it caters to all levels of fright. “We offer something for everyone,” Brown-Harvey explained.

For families or those seeking lighter frights, Fright Fest offers a more tempered Halloween experience with fun, festive elements. But for thrill-seekers, the real terror lies in the haunted mazes and scare zones, where the brave can confront their deepest fears.

A fan favorite and a staple of Fright Fest for three decades is Dr. Fright’s Fritorium. The live show has captivated audiences year after year, blending horror with theatrical flair. “It’s our 30th anniversary for that show as well. People have been saying how much they love that show,” said Brown-Harvey. “We hear stories from guests who remember seeing the show 15 or even 30 years ago, and they love how it keeps getting better and better.”

She added: “I think the thing that people love is that we set ourselves apart. You can go to a haunted house anywhere. You can go see a movie anywhere. You can go see a show anywhere,” she says. “But we bring it all into one place here. We layer it all on top of what we’re known for, our thrill rides.”

In addition to the haunted attractions, Fright Fest offers a full lineup of live performances and shows. It’s a fully immersive, all-encompassing Halloween experience.

Reflecting on Fright Fest’s 30-year legacy, Brown-Harvey highlighted how the event has grown from its early days to become a fully immersive experience. “I’ve been here 22 years and it is so much more immersive now than ever before. Years ago it was just very scenic, but now we really draw you into the experience. You’ll get that in Stranger Things, you’ll feel like you’re in Hawkins. You feel like you’re in SAW.”

Fright Fest remains a must-see Halloween event in Atlanta. Whether you’re there for the scares, the rides, or the live shows, one thing is for sure—this year’s 30th-anniversary celebration will get you in the spooky spirit.

About Post Author