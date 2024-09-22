HBCU Week Foundation To Host Its 8th Annual Event

The HBCU Week Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), is thrilled to announce its 8th annual HBCU Week Wilmington (DE) presented by AstraZeneca, taking place from September 22-29 in Wilmington, Delaware, and its 2nd HBCU Week College Fair at Walt Disney World Resort, presented by The Sallie Mae Fund, on October 23-24.

“The HBCU Week Foundation is deeply appreciative of the unwavering support from the City of Wilmington (DE), Walt Disney World Resort, and our HBCU Week Wilmington (DE) Presenting Sponsor, AstraZeneca and our College Fair Presenting Sponsor The Sallie Mae Fund,” said Ashley Christopher, founder of HBCU Week Foundation. “Their commitment to providing high school students with access to the nation’s largest college fair is truly invaluable. Together, we are fostering a future where talented students can pursue their dreams of higher education at HBCUs without the burden of financial constraints.”

HBCU Week in Wilmington will offer a diverse week-long program tailored for high school and middle school students. The event kicks off with a gospel brunch, followed by a 5K run presented by Kellogg. Students will have the opportunity to explore college options through a middle school college tour. An HBCU concert will add a touch of entertainment, while an HBCU Experience panel discussion will provide valuable insights. The week also includes a block party, culminating in the exciting HBCU Battle of the Bands and the informative HBCU College Fair also presented by The Sallie Mae Fund.

“AstraZeneca is honored to help support young people as they pursue their dreams of higher education,” said Andy Wirths, AstraZeneca SVP, Supply Americas. “We are proud to partner with the HBCU Week Foundation to champion opportunities for students from all backgrounds to access a quality education, and we are excited to be a part of this important effort.”

The HBCU Week College Fair at Walt Disney World Resort promises an engaging experience for prospective students. Over 40 representatives from HBCUs will be present, offering on-the-spot admissions and scholarships to qualified attendees. The fair will also feature appearances by beloved Disney characters, along with entertainment and music. Attendees can expect special surprise moments that can only be found at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

“HBCUs play a critical role in supporting and advancing diversity in higher education and continue to open doors for students from traditionally underserved communities,” said Nicolas Jafarieh, Executive Vice President, Sallie Mae and Chair of The Sallie Mae Fund. “We’re pleased to again partner with HBCU Week to connect more students to scholarships, free tools, and resources to help them access and complete higher education.”

The 2024 HBCU Week events in Wilmington and Disney are also supported by the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative, HBCU Week Foundation’s leading scholarship opportunity. To date, FOSSI has raised nearly $40 million dollars to fund over 800 HBCU scholarships. “FOSSI is thrilled to continue our support of the HBCU Week Foundation as a signature sponsor of the 2024 HBCU Week events,” said Jim Fitterling, Chair of the FOSSI Advisory Board and Chair and CEO of Dow. “It is an honor for FOSSI to support HBCUs and help provide students the resources they need to succeed in pursuing their dreams of achieving a STEM degree from an HBCU.”

