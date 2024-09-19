Willie ‘Prophet’ Stiggers Discusses Guaranteed Income Program With Gunna And Honoring Usher, LL Cool J At 2024 BMAC Gala

Willie “Prophet” Stiggers realized that the music industry is fueled by Black talent, but lacked an organization that provided overall guidance and support for artists and creatives. A life-long advocate for justice, Stiggers founded the Black Music Action Coalition in 2020 following the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

The Black Music Action Coalition has since provided resources for artists and creatives, while also giving back to the community. BMAC recently teamed up with Atlanta rapper Gunna for the Guaranteed Basic Income Program where 30 families will receive $1,000 per month.

“The Guaranteed Basic Income Program was inspired by the work of Mayor Michael Tubbs and the Mayors for Guaranteed Income with over 100 plus mayors,” Stiggers said. “So we have been looking to bring that concept to the music industry. We first did it with the Academy of Country Music in Nashville. We are currently in partnership the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in doing a program. And we were so happy that Gunna was the first artist to step up with a level of commitment that he did to help lift his neighborhood. And that’s something that resonates with me growing up in the projects. So the mere fact that he wanted to do more than give turkeys out on holidays and move past performative ideas of help speaks volumes of his commitment.”

On Sept. 19, the 2024 BMAC Gala will take place at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Hosted by entertainment and lifestyle specialist Kenny Burns, the annual event will celebrate passionate artists, executives, and activists who are pivotal changemakers in championing racial equity and social justice within their community, and who are using their platforms and resources to make a positive impact on society.

Honorees include, LL Cool J (Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award); Usher (Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award); BMAC Social Impact Award: Scott Mills (President and Chief Executive Officer), Louis Carr (President, Media Sales), Constance Orlando (Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy), and Kimberly Paige (Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer) of BET Media Group (Black Entertainment Television Media Group); BMAC Change Agent Award: Ivy McGregor (Executive Director of BeyGOOD); BMAC 365 Award: Live Nation.”

Stiggers shares why it was important to shed light on those who have made an impact.

“The annual BMAC gala has become a place where we’re able to honoring people who are using the platform to impact this world in a positive way,” Stiggers said. “For us to be able to give the Clarence Avant Award to LL Cool J is rooted in Black excellence. It ensure that Black representation showed up in all aspects of entertainment. LL Cool J’s career represents how he’s been able to move into various rounds of entertainment as his authentic self while making his community proud…Usher’s New Look Foundation has impacted over half a million kids over the past decade. Usher’s still a young guy, it speaks volumes to how long he has been committed to ensuring that he’s using his platform to help others. Many young people from his program have gone on to go to college and have had successful careers.”

BMAC will also be releasing the third edition of its highly-anticipated Music Industry Action Report Card, which is a measure of accountability for how the music industry and its leaders have taken action to elevate Black employees and contribute to racial justice initiatives.

Previous BMAC Gala honorees have included H.E.R., Lil Baby, Lizzo, The Weeknd, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Keke Palmer, Jermaine Dupri, Jon Platt, The Recording Academy and more. The 2024 Black Music Action Coalition Gala is produced by Donna Grecco for Primary Wave and Rikki Hughes for Magic Lemonade, and presented by Live Nation with support from partner Variety.

This year’s Gala will also feature BMAC’s inaugural auction in partnership with Julien’s Auctions, the premiere celebrity auction house, adding an exciting new element to the evening’s festivities. James Beard Award nominee Chef Deborah VanTrece of VanTrece Hospitality Group will be curating the menu for the evening.

