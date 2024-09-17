Exclusive: Cynthia Bailey, Monica McNutt To Keynote 2024 Hallmark Mahogany; VP Alexis Kerr Shares Insight

For nearly four decades, Hallmark Mahogany has been a cornerstone in celebrating Black culture and uplifting Black women through meaningful, culturally resonant products.

What started as a small collection of greeting cards has now blossomed into a full lifestyle brand, including gifts, events, and digital platforms that reach and engage women across the globe.

Leading this evolution is Alexis Kerr, Vice President of Hallmark Mahogany, whose passion for community and storytelling has ushered in a new era for the brand.

In an exclusive interview, Kerr shared insights into Mahogany’s journey, its role in empowering Black women, and how the brand continues to grow while staying deeply connected to the community. “We started nearly 40 years ago with cards because we knew there was a gap in products that reflected Black and brown people,” Kerr explained. “It began with just eight cards, and it’s grown into a full collection. Now it’s cards, gifts, and more.”

One of the most significant changes under Kerr’s leadership has been the shift toward a more comprehensive digital presence. Mahogany.com serves as a one-stop shop for everything from greeting cards to gifts, and the platform has become an essential tool for engagement with the brand. “Digital first is super important,” Kerr noted. “Many of our consumers reach us through mobile, so we designed the website mobile-first, and it’s been a game-changer.”

But the digital expansion didn’t stop there. Hallmark Mahogany introduced a writing community, offering Black women the chance to share their personal stories. “We created this incredible writing community around first-person stories from Black women,” Kerr said. “We’ve had Cheryl P. Williamson, Melinda Williams, and a number of incredible writers. It’s a great platform for women who may not have had the opportunity to write before to really tell their stories.”

Beyond digital engagement, Mahogany has leaned into experiential events that bring Black women together in spaces that foster both personal and professional growth. Kerr emphasized that being present in the community is key to Mahogany’s continued success. “We’ve started hosting events like Mahogany Moment, our creators’ conference, and Mahogany Honors, to ensure we’re staying connected,” she said. “These events provide a space for Black women to learn, connect, and thrive.”

Mahogany’s commitment to the community goes beyond offering products—it’s about creating spaces where Black women feel seen, heard, and supported. “We’ve heard from a lot of our sisters that they saw us at events like the Black Excellence Brunch and wanted to be part of the community,” Kerr shared. “That’s why we started having these events, so women could engage with us on a deeper level.”

At the heart of these events is the opportunity for Black women to share their expertise and learn from one another. “We wanted to create spaces where sisters could support each other, especially at a time when many women are being laid off or transitioning in their careers,” Kerr said.

This focus on sisterhood and support is what sets Mahogany apart from other brands. It’s not just about selling products; it’s about creating a platform for connection and empowerment. “What sets us apart is the storytelling in everything we do,” Kerr said. “We’re giving women the tools to communicate and celebrate who they are—whether through cards, gifts, or events.”

One of the brand’s most anticipated events is the annual Mahogany Moment, a conference designed to empower Black women to “stay grounded and scale higher.” This year’s theme is particularly timely, as Black women navigate complex challenges in both their personal and professional lives. “This year, we’re excited to introduce a men’s panel,” Kerr revealed. “We’ve had incredible conversations with women, but we wanted to add the business piece in because a lot of the women that attend also have personal entrepreneurial goals.”

The lineup for Mahogany Moment is nothing short of stellar. “Cynthia Bailey just signed on with us. But this is the year of sports. So we added Monica McNutt, who is known for speaking her truth in a way that’s both authentic and honest,” Kerr said.

She added: “When we think about Black women, you have to sit in and live in your truth. And sometimes when we speak up, our voices get quelled or dismissed. The way in which she spoke up was truly authentic to who she was, but also honest in her facts and details. We wanted sisters to really hear from her.”

In addition to McNutt, attendees can expect to hear from a wide range of experts, authors, and industry leaders. “We always have a writer’s panel, an artist panel, and now we’re bringing in entrepreneurs and creatives who can really speak to what it means to scale higher,” Kerr added.

As Hallmark Mahogany continues to grow and evolve, its core mission remains the same: to create spaces where Black women can feel celebrated, supported, and empowered. “We are focused on filling the gaps in the community—whether through storytelling, products, or events,” Kerr said. “It’s about creating a place where Black women can just be, where they can learn, and where they can connect with other sisters.”

Whether through digital platforms, experiential events, or authentic storytelling, Mahogany’s deep commitment to storytelling and community-building keeps Black women and underrepresented communities at the center.

For more information or to purchase tickets to Mahogany Moment, visit their website here.

