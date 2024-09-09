Domani, Luh Tyler And Sticky Lo Perform At Revolt’s Back In Session HBCU Tour Finale In Atlanta

As the fall semester kicks into gear, HBCU students, alumni, and a host of other young people came together to celebrate the start of a new academic year in style.

Revolt, the leading Black-owned multimedia company, recently made its highly anticipated stop in Atlanta as part of its Back in Session HBCU Tour, sponsored by Verizon.

The tour has been an exciting celebration of culture, music, and education, bringing a fresh wave of energy and inspiration to campuses across the nation.

Held at the vibrant West Side Motor Lounge, the finale of the tour in Atlanta was nothing short of electrifying. Open to the community and free of charge, the event became a melting pot for students, alumni, and Atlanta locals eager to immerse themselves in the dynamic atmosphere.

High-energy performances from some of today’s hottest rising stars, including Luh Tyler, Domani, and Sticky Lo, set the stage and celebrated the essence of HBCU culture.

As Revolt continues to cement its legacy as a platform for Black creatives and thought leaders, the Back in Session HBCU Tour serves as a beacon of opportunity to propel that mission forward.

“The Back in Session HBCU Tour is all about connection—connecting with our audience, with the culture, and with the communities that are driving the future,” said Detavio Samuels, CEO at Revolt. “We’re bringing the energy, the music, and the experiences that make Revolt what it is, right to the students who are making their mark.”

Kicking off earlier this summer in Washington, D.C., the tour made its second stop in Houston, Texas before arriving in Atlanta for a powerful finale.

With each stop, Revolt’s mission was clear — to celebrate Black excellence and highlight the importance of HBCU culture.

In addition to the performances, the Atlanta finale offered exclusive giveaways that didn’t leave attendees empty handed. From VIP concert tickets to coveted meet-and-greets with Luh Tyler, and even passes to Revolt World, the opportunities to win added another layer of thrill to the experience.

As the Back in Session HBCU Tour wraps up, the celebration of Black excellence, creativity, and community is only just beginning. The tour may have ended, but the school year is just getting ready to unfold for these young scholars.

