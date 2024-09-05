Atlanta Rapper Rich Homie Quan Reportedly Dead At 33

Rich Homie Quan has reportedly passed at the age of 34. Early reports claim that he died from a possible overdose.

Quan, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, was raised in East Atlanta and became a rising star in rap around 2012.

His life changed following the release of his single “Type of Way.” He became one of the top artists that year after being featured on the hit song, “My N—,” and with the release of the charting single, “Walk Thru.” His achievements earned him a spot on the coveted 2014 XXL freshman class list.

Quan stood out due to his knack of melodic rhymes and choice of remaining independent during his successful rise, initially turning down offers from major labels such as Def Jam, Atlantic, and Cash Money.

This week, Quan went viral after his name was mentioned in the YSL trial in Atlanta. Prosecutors asked witness Kenneth Copeland if Young Thug had an issue with Rich Homie Quan “bringing members of his gang to his apartment.” Copeland responded by asking Young Thug directly. “Thug, did you have an issue with Rich Homie?” Copeland was immediately reprimanded by the prosecutor.

Atlanta-based singer Jacquees shared thoughts on the passing of Quan on social media.

“Man my brother Quan was one of dem ones and responsible for so much s— man,” Jacquees wrote. “ I love you bru, just talked to you and you told me how proud you was of me. Ima miss you bru. Forever, I ain’t cried in forever bru…this one HURT FR…”

Quan was reportedly found unresponsive in his home and rushed to Grady Hospital. He was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

