Ugandan Athlete Rebecca Cheptegei Set Ablaze By Her Boyfriend Following Paris Olympics

In a harrowing incident that has shocked the globe, Ugandan distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who recently competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics, was brutally attacked and set on fire by her boyfriend in Kenya.

The 25-year-old athlete is currently fighting for her life, suffering from severe burns that cover 75% of her body.

The attack took place in Trans Nzoia County, where Cheptegei had settled to be close to the region’s renowned athletic training centers. On a tragic Sunday evening, her boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, reportedly purchased a jar of petrol, doused Cheptegei with it, and ignited her during a heated argument over land ownership.

A MTRH staff member said: “Her condition looks serious with facial burns and bandages.” According to a report filed by the local chief, prior to the horrific incident, the couple had been heard arguing.

Cheptegei was rushed to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret city, where she remains in critical condition. Ndiema, who also sustained burn injuries, is receiving treatment at the same facility. The full extent of the physical and emotional trauma inflicted on Cheptegei is yet to be determined, but her prognosis remains grim.

The Ugandan Athletics Federation expressed profound sorrow over the incident, describing the attack as a grievous act of violence against one of their own. “Rebecca Cheptegei has suffered severe injuries following a brutal attack by her boyfriend. Our thoughts and prayers are with her during this incredibly difficult time,” the federation said in a statement on social media.

This shocking incident is not an isolated case but rather part of a disturbing trend of gender-based violence in East Africa. A report by the Kenyan Bureau of National Statistics earlier this year revealed that 34% of women in Kenya have experienced physical violence since the age of 15.

The report further highlighted that married women are significantly more likely to be victims, with 41% reporting incidents of violence compared to 20% of unmarried women.

Cheptegei’s attack is eerily reminiscent of the tragedies that befell other female athletes in the region. In 2021, world-record-breaking runner Agnes Tirop was found stabbed to death in her home in Iten, a well-known training hub for elite runners. Her estranged husband, Emmanuel Ibrahim Rotich, is currently on trial for her murder.

Just a year later, Kenyan-born athlete Damaris Mutua was also found dead in Iten under similarly suspicious circumstances.

As Rebecca Cheptegei battles for her life, her story serves as a gripping reminder of the dangers many Black women continue to face regarding domestic violence both in America and abroad.

