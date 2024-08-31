Saweetie, TurboTax Team Up For Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League Championship Weekend

TurboTax and AEBL (Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League) recently teamed up to provide players and fans the opportunity to build financial confidence on and off the court at the league’s championship weekend.

Attendees watched the best teams battle it out for the championship and enjoyed an on-court appearance and interactions with Saweetie.

Fans also got a chance to win instant giveaways and other prizes, and meet with local TurboTax tax experts to set themselves up for success during the upcoming tax season.

Saweetie and TurboTax also launched a Spotify playlist, which is all about “Making Moves Count” not just at tax time, but throughout the year.

Saweetie shared her thoughts by saying,“Music is a constant source of inspiration for me. This playlist, which I co-curated with TurboTax, features songs that empower me in any scenario. Whether I’m about to take the stage or make an important business decision that requires some financial confidence, these songs exemplify the ICY GRL mentality.”

About Post Author