Black Trump Supporter Sues GOP Group For Allegedly Calling Him ‘Slave’

Photo: Republican Club of North & East Fort Myers

A Black Trump supporter in Florida is suing a Republican group, claiming he was called a “slave.”

According to NBC 2, Carl Baxter, a well-known Trumper from Lee County and president of the Republican Club of North and East Fort Myers, filed a lawsuit against Americans for Prosperity (AFP) over alleged discrimination.

The lawsuit states that Baxter was getting paid by AFP to canvass neighborhoods and talk to voters. Baxter alleged that he was called a “slave” by his supervisor after complaining about not being properly compensated for the work he was doing.

“I know you are doing the work and I can see the doors that you are hitting on my iPad on my side. At least you are working as a slave (sarcastically) but at least you are getting paid, many slaves today do get paid, many used to never get paid. Are you a slave?’” the supervisor allegedly said during a call with Baxter.

In the lawsuit, Baxter also alleges that an AFP member bribed Baxter with $500 to provide “dirt” on Cape Coral councilmember Patty Cummings.

President of the NAACP Lee County branch James Muwakkil, who’s known Baxter for roughly a decade, condemned the alleged actions by AFP.

“He’s not known as a reactionary person, then I would think that the lawsuit has merit,” Muwakkil said. “The surprise is that we’re still having to fight these battles that should’ve been won way back when the Civil War ended.”

AFP hasn’t publicly responded to Baxter’s allegations.