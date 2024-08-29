Human Trafficking Operation Leads To Multiple Arrests In Metro Atlanta

A sweeping crackdown on an alleged human trafficking operation in metro Atlanta led to the arrest of three individuals and the rescue of multiple victims last Thursday.

The coordinated effort involved Roswell police, neighboring police departments, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security, all of whom executed search warrants across several locations in the region.

The raids took place at various apartments and homes, including:

– 1006 Applegate Dr., Roswell

– 900 Jameson Pass, Alpharetta

– 6890 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd., Sandy Springs

– 1050 Hammond Dr., Sandy Springs

– 1105 Mount Vernon Hwy NE, Sandy Springs

– 4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Suwanee

– 2037 Weems Rd., Tucker

These coordinated efforts stemmed from an investigation initiated in March of this year, following reports of suspicious activity related to the solicitation of prostitution in Roswell.

As detectives delved deeper, they uncovered a broader network of illicit activities, including massage parlors operating as fronts for prostitution and trafficking across multiple metro Atlanta locations.

Three suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the operation. Jeannot Joseph, 39, of Roswell; Qin Zhen, 48, of Sandy Springs; and Jinpei Li, 72, of Norcross, were arrested and charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and labor trafficking.

The investigation has already resulted in the identification of one new victim, adding to the two victims discovered earlier this year as part of the same probe.

Roswell Chief of Police James Conroy highlighted the significance of the operation, stating, “This is more than just a victory for law enforcement; it is a significant step forward in our ongoing fight to protect the vulnerable and bring justice to those who exploit them. Human trafficking is taking place in our communities, and we are committed to putting an end to it.”

This recent bust follows a similar operation conducted by Roswell police in September 2023, which led to multiple arrests and the rescue of over 50 trafficking victims. The ongoing investigation suggests that more charges and arrests may follow as authorities continue to dismantle the network.

The community is being urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Individuals with information related to this case are encouraged to contact Detective Fields at 770-640-4455 or via email. For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477 or submitting a tip online.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities remain dedicated to ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice and that victims receive the support they need.

