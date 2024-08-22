Brandon and Bradley Chubb Bring Health Center to Ponce City Market; Launch Move the Needle for Youth

Brothers and former NFL football players Brandon and Bradley Chubb are the driving force behind Do Not Disturb, a restorative wellness studio offering advanced techniques recently opened at Ponce City Market. The new concept will include saunas and steam rooms, float tanks, massage and chiropractor bookings along with other state-of-the-art and advanced physical therapy practices and advanced treatments.

“As a professional athlete, you’re supported by a world of high-end therapies, which accelerate and enhance recovery,“ Brandon Chubb said in a press release. “My experience as an athlete and now as a busy working professional has inspired me to create this business that makes this level of recovery accessible and feasible for everyone. We’re so excited to welcome the Atlanta community into our studio.”

Butt the Chunn brothers didn’t stop with opening the business. Their success on and off the grid-iron inspired them to make similar opportunities available to other entrepreneurs in the metropolitan Atlanta area as they committed. Through the Chubb Foundation, the dedicated duo launched the Move the Needle Program to activate human potential. Whether it’s coaching a camper’s efforts on the field or challenging a student in the classroom. From the early stages of the foundation, Brandon and Bradley knew they wanted to come up with solutions to problems their communities faced, particularly in response to the lack of entrepreneurship (as a subject) taught in schools at a young age. “We believe entrepreneurship is so important at such a young age. We want to plant that seed early and better these kid’s futures,” Brandon Chubb said.

“Moving the Needle” is a 10-week-program, with Active Youth Academy, with a curriculum focused on entrepreneurship. Every Thursday a 25-student class with 10 and 11-year-old students meet after school at Dobbs Elementary School. Students are provided a book, with curriculum, to follow throughout the program.

At the end of the 10 weeks, students pitched to businessmen and businesswomen in a “Shark Tank” inspired presentation with a product they had been working on over the course of the 10 weeks. The Pitch Night is held at The Gathering Spot in downtown Atlanta.

Brandon and Bradley are Marietta natives. Brandon played football and studied economics at Wake Forest University, and after graduation, he joined the LA Rams. Bradley attended NC State, and in 2018, he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the first round. He currently plays for the Miami Dolphins.

About Post Author