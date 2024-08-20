Sen. Raphael Warnock Gives Resounding Speech At DNC, Takes Aim At Trump And Uplifts Kamala Harris

Sen. Raphael Warnock made opening night of the Democratic National Convention feel like Sunday morning at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. The pastor and U.S. Senator served as one of the headlining speakers at the United Center in Chicago.

Warnock began his speech by telling his story, the son of sharecroppers who toiled the land in South Georgia to him making history by becoming a U.S. Senator.

“This is America, the 82 year old hands that used to pick somebody else’s cotton and somebody else’s tobacco picked her youngest son to be a United States Senator,” Warnock said.

He spoke about his historic victory that occurred on Jan. 5, 2021 and the violence that followed on Jan. 6, calling out Donald Trump for inspiring the deadly chaos.

“The day after my January 5 election, he [Donald Trump] instigated an insurrection, a violent assault on our nation’s capital and the peaceful transfer of power, all driven by the big lie,” Warnock said. “But behind the big lie was an even bigger lie. It is the lie that this increasingly diverse American electorate does not get to determine the future of the country.”

Warnock took aim at Trump and his MAGA supporters who have tried to suppress voters.

“It’s a sickness,” Warnock said. “It is a kind of cancer that then metastasized into dozens of voter suppression laws all across our country. And we must be vigilant tonight, because these anti democratic forces are at work right now in Georgia and all across our country. And the question is who will heal the land. And so here we are, America. Are you ready. Are you ready to stand up in this moral moment?”

Warnock then praised President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris for the work they’ve done in the past four years.

“We sent Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House together,” he said. “Together, we vaccinated our citizens, we fortified our cities and our towns, and we stood by our small businesses. Together, we set out to heal the land, a nation besieged by a deadly pandemic and beset by the awful and divisive rhetoric of a man too small for the office entrusted him or the task set before it.”

He continued, “Not only is that Joe Biden’s America, that’s Kamala Harris’ America. She was leading with Joe Biden when we expanded the Child Tax Credit cutting child poverty in America nearly in high we all renew it. She cast a tie-breaking vote for my bill capping the cost of insulin to no more than $35 per month for seniors. We all extend it to everybody together. We passed an infrastructure bill bolstered American manufacturing and clean energy, energy and investment in the house that we all share together. And I got news for you. We are just getting started. Are you ready?”

Warnock was followed by a vibrant President Biden who also spoke about the successful policies of his administration and how Harris will continue the wins on her own terms.

Tonight, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will headline day two of the DNC.

