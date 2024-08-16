Black Americans Prioritize Affordable Housing And Safety When Seeking Ideal Living Conditions, Report Reveals

Low housing costs and safety are at the forefront of considerations for Black Americans searching for the best places to live, according to new research by Clever Real Estate.

The study, which surveyed 1,000 Americans—including 128 Black respondents—reveals the key factors that contribute to a city’s desirability among Black communities.

With the rising costs of living and fluctuating safety conditions across the country, the survey highlights that Black Americans, like many others, are in pursuit of stability. Affordable housing topped the list as the No. 1 priority, followed closely by safety and low crime rates.

These two factors are critical in determining where Black families choose to plant roots. Once these necessities are met, other important factors include an abundance of activities, good weather, and access to high-quality education and school districts.

Interestingly, while many Americans have come to terms with life’s ups and downs, a significant portion remains open to relocation. An impressive 84% of respondents reported that they could be persuaded to move to another city or state.

Among the driving forces for relocating are spikes in crime (58%), the rising cost of living (52%), and burdensome taxes (47%). For Black Americans, safety concerns (59%) and high housing costs (51%) ranked as the top reasons to move to a new location.

Jaime Dunaway-Seale, author of ‘The Best (and Worst) Places to Live in 2024, According to Americans,’ explained the significance of Atlanta ranking first among Black Americans in terms of desirability. “It makes sense that Atlanta would rank No. 1 among Black Americans because it’s been called a ‘Black Mecca’ since the 1970s. Atlanta has a rich history and culture. It’s considered the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement and is known for its arts and music (especially hip-hop) culture,” she told Black Enterprise.

She also noted Atlanta’s National Black Arts Festival and the city’s numerous HBCUs, which have contributed to the rise of Black-owned businesses throughout the city.

Other top desirable cities for Black Americans include Tampa, Miami, Virginia Beach, and Los Angeles. However, not every city is met with enthusiasm. St. Louis, Washington, Tampa, Virginia Beach, and Seattle were ranked among the least desirable cities.

On the culinary front, Black Americans ranked Atlanta as having the best food in the country, with New York, New Orleans, Chicago, and Austin rounding out the list.

As for the most desirable states, California, Florida, New York, Georgia, and Hawaii stood out, while Alabama, Alaska, Mississippi, South Dakota, and Texas received lower rankings.

This research serves as a prime example of how affordability and safety remain top of mind for Black Americans as they search for the best places to live.

About Post Author