Exclusive: Spelman College’s Move-In Day Marks The Start Of A New Chapter For The Class Of 2028

The historic grounds of Spelman College buzzed with energy as the Class of 2028 began their collegiate journey during the institution’s highly anticipated Move-In Day, held on Aug. 14.

As the sun rose over the iconic gates, families from across the country arrived with cars packed full of suitcases, bedding, and dreams for the future.

Starting at 7 a.m., a welcoming committee of Spelman faculty, staff, and student ambassadors greeted the new students and their families, helping to ensure a smooth transition into their new home.

This moment marked the beginning of New Student Orientation (NSO) and the start of a transformative chapter for over 700 students, including transfer students, international scholars, and Pauline E. Drake Scholars.

As excitement filled the air, Spelman College President Helene Gayle shared her hopes for the next cohort of students: “I hope that each student who comes to Spelman is able to realize their dream, and that in four years, when they graduate, they will have realized the transformative power of a Spelman education,” President Gayle said.

For parents, often filled with a mix of pride and nerves, Move-In Day marked a significant milestone in their daughters’ lives. President Gayle also offered words of encouragement to parents during this emotional time: “Trust your instincts, know that you’ve made a good choice, and know that we will do our very best to make sure your child’s experience is everything that it can be. You made a great decision. Partner with us, because we all want the same thing — we want your daughter to experience the transformative power that Spelman can be.”

For one incoming freshman, Faith Vanderpuye, the decision to attend Spelman was rooted in the rich opportunities and legacy the college offered Black women. “The family-oriented vibes and the amount of resources that you gain both during your time here and post-graduation really solidified my decision,” Vanderpuye said with a smile. “I am looking forward to getting to know my Spelman sisters, the college overall and who I am as an individual at this school.”

Her mother, watching proudly as her daughter embarked on the next step of her educational journey, expressed her joy: “For Faith to attend Spelman is a big achievement for us and for her. She’s worked really hard. Spelman is a really good college for strong women and my daughter Faith is such a strong girl. I’m really excited to have her attend such a prestigious college,” Mrs. Chambers said.

The day also introduced several new faculty members to the Spelman community. Spelman Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Pamela Scott-Johnson, shared her excitement for the new academic year and the outstanding group of educators joining the faculty.

Among them is Dr. Moretti, an expert in AI and big data, and Shola Lynch, an esteemed documentary filmmaker and endowed professor.

This new cohort of faculty, which includes experts in fields such as psychology, cybersecurity, and cosmetic science, is expected to expand Spelman’s academic offerings and ensure that students have access to cutting-edge research and creative opportunities.

“Each year, we bring in new faculty with their own unique expertise to continue supporting Spelman’s mission and to provide the best educational experience for our students,” Dr. Scott-Johnson explained. “We have some truly incredible people joining us this year, and they are going to contribute so much not just in the classroom, but as part of the larger Spelman community.”

The sense of community remains one of Spelman’s most cherished qualities, and NSO is designed to help new students build bonds that last a lifetime. As new students settle into their dorms and explore the campus, they will participate in various activities and events throughout the week to foster sisterhood, school pride, and a deep connection to Spelman’s educational mission, history, and values.

By the time the incoming students step into the classroom, they will have a firm understanding of their role within the academic and social communities of Spelman College.

With the new school year officially underway, the campus feels alive with possibility. Spelman’s long-standing commitment to excellence, leadership, and social change will undoubtedly shape the bright futures of the Class of 2028.

