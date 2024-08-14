With Deadline Approaching, Pressure Mounts On Georgia’s Government To Join Federal Summer EBT Program

As the deadline approaches for Georgia to decide whether it will participate in the federal Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) meal program, Democratic leaders are intensifying their push for Governor Brian Kemp to reconsider his decision to opt out.

The program, known as “SUN Bucks,” has the potential to provide essential nutritional support to over one million children across the state, but Georgia remains one of 12 states that have rejected this federal assistance.

Congresswoman Lucy McBath and State Senator Jason Esteves have been vocal in their criticism of Governor Kemp’s decision, arguing that it disregards the needs of Georgia’s most vulnerable families.

On a recent call with reporters, McBath expressed her frustration, stating, “I’m enraged that Governor Kemp is choosing to disregard the needs of the most vulnerable families in the state of Georgia.”

McBath emphasized the importance of the program, particularly for children from low-income households who rely on school meals during the academic year and face food insecurity during the summer months.

ADW previously reported how profound of an impact the program has had on Georgia families.

Earlier this year Tasha Marshall, a parent from Georgia, shared her experience with the Summer EBT program and the challenges faced when her state opted out. “We struggled a lot. I mean, we did Hamburger Helper with no hamburger, we did spaghetti with no meat. On a very rare occasion, if I could find a sale on meat, it was never very much,” Marshall said.

The Summer EBT program is designed to bridge this gap, providing families with additional funds to purchase groceries while schools are closed. According to the Food Research and Action Center, Georgia’s participation in the program could bring over $138 million in federal funding to the state, directly benefiting children who need it most.

Despite this, the Governor’s office has cited concerns about the program’s lack of nutrition standards and fiscal sustainability, pointing instead to the state’s existing Seamless Summer Option, which provided millions of meals to students last year.

However, McBath, Esteves, and other Democratic leaders argue that these state programs are not sufficient, particularly in rural areas where summer meal sites are scarce or nonexistent.

They contend that the modest $4.5 million in administrative costs required to implement Summer EBT is a small price to pay, especially considering Georgia’s current budget surplus, which Senator Esteves highlighted as “multi-billion dollars, billion with a b.”

The urgency of the situation is paramount as the deadline to make a decision is August 15, 2024. That’s when states must submit an interim plan of operation and management to the USDA if they intend to participate in Summer EBT in 2025. While this is not the final deadline, it marks a critical moment for advocates who are pressuring the state to take action.

Despite repeated inquiries, Governor Kemp’s office has yet to provide a clear response regarding the future of the program in Georgia.

As the debate continues, families and advocates are rallying support, urging the state to accept the federal funds and ensure that Georgia’s children have access to the nutrition they need during the summer months.

