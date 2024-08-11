Big Boi To Headline 10th Anniversary Celebration For College Football Hall of Fame

The College Football Hall of Fame is marking its 10th anniversary in Atlanta, underscoring the Hall’s pivotal role in helping establish Atlanta as the Capital of College Football. Since its relocation to Atlanta in 2014, the Hall has drawn local and national fans to the city’s sports, entertainment, and tourism district to honor the individuals, traditions, and passion that define college football and experience “Game Day” every day.

To commemorate a decade of calling Atlanta home, the Hall is bringing the community together for a 10th Anniversary Celebration and Kickoff Game Football Fest. The milestone celebration will feature the unveiling of brand new innovative exhibits and enhanced fan engagement experiences, and will be capped off with a concert entirely free to the public put on by Grammy-winning artist and notable Atlantan Antwan “Big Boi” Patton of the famed Outkast.

“As an Atlantan and college football fan, performing for the College Football Hall of Fame’s 10th anniversary in my hometown is an honor and perfect collaboration,” said Antwan “Big Boi” Patton. “Having followed my son’s college football career closely, I have seen the energy that college football creates. I’m looking forward to delivering that same atmosphere to this event, celebrating our city’s spirit, the history of college football and bringing fans together for the game.”

Season Champions Atlanta Vibe, local team mascots, cheerleaders, and marching bands, inflatables and prize giveaways, all keeping the excitement levels at a premium.

“As the nation’s only hall of fame dedicated to college football, we are honored to be recognizing our 10th anniversary in Atlanta by pulling out all the stops with big news, big changes and Big Boi at our Grand Reopening celebration,” said Kimberly Beaudin, President and CEO of the College Football Hall of Fame. “We invite true college football fans to experience our newly revamped, technology-enhanced Hall of Fame when we reopen on Aug. 24, and join us in kicking off the next decade of honoring the passion and traditions of college football.”

The concert by Big Boi will not be the only complementary aspect of the community day, as the Hall and Coca-Cola have partnered to make the event a “Coca-Cola Free Admission Day,” allowing guests to experience all that the anniversary event has to offer both inside and outside the Hall.

