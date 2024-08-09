Republicans On Georgia’s Election Board Seeks Reinvestigation Into 2020 Presidential Election

Some Republicans in Georgia continue to contest the 2020 election. This week, the Republican-led Georgia Election Board called for Attorney General Chris Carr to open a new investigation into the Fulton County government and how it handled the 2020 Presidential Election.

A resolution that occurred in May found that Fulton County improperly double-counted some votes. However, the inquiry found that most of the double-counted votes were for Trump and would not have changed the final results of the election.

Fulton County leaders announced that they would refuse to participate in any investigate of the 2020 election, citing a waste of taxpayer money.

“We will not engage in any further discussions, investigations or other action related to this case,” Fulton County board Chair Sherri Allen said in a statement. “To do so would be a waste of taxpayer dollars and time that is best spent preparing for the upcoming general election.”

Multiple investigations have already proven that President Joe Biden earned more votes in Georgia than Donald Trump in 2020. However, Trump and his defenders have continued to deny the results.

But there’s a split in the Republican party that’s divided by traditional members of the party and MAGA supporters. Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who are both Republicans, refused to follow Trump’s illegal demands to overturn the election in Georgia.

The three Republican board members who called on the reinvestigation include Dr. Janice Johnson, Rick Jeffares and Janelle King.

Trump praised the trio on his Truth Social platform. “The Attorney General of Georgia MUST get moving on this. So must Governor Kemp, and the Secretary of State. …WE MUST WIN GEORGIA IN 2024!!!”

During the 2020 election, Trump allegedly attempted to steal the election in Georgia, according to a RICO case presented by Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis.

The RICO case centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia.

During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

The Republicans on the Georgia Election Board could be laying down the groundwork for chaos on Election Day 2024. This week, the board also ruled that local election boards can now withhold the certification of a vote over unspecified discrepancies.

About Post Author