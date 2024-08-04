Digital Daily

Black Man Who Spent Over 30 Years In Jail For Murder He Didn’t Commit Freed

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

A Missouri man has been freed after spending over 30 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, per NBC News.

52-year-old Christopher Dunn was just 18 when he was falsely accused of fatally shooting Ricco Rogers in May 1990. Dunn was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

As there was no physical evidence connecting Dunn to the crime, his conviction was largely based on testimony from two witnesses, ages 12 and 14, who said they saw the shooting.

The witnesses later recanted their testimonies and said they were coerced by prosecutors and police.

St. Louis City Judge Jason Sengheiser ruled in favor of vacating Dunn’s conviction in July, saying the circuit attorney “has made a clear and convincing showing of ‘actual innocence’ that undermines the basis for Dunn’s convictions because in light of new evidence, no juror, acting reasonably, would have voted to find Dunn guilty of these crimes beyond a reasonable doubt.”

However, Dunn wasn’t released until Tuesday (July 30) after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed an appeal to keep him in prison. The Missouri Supreme Court reviewed the case and ruled that Dunn could be released if the St. Louis circuit attorney didn’t plan to retry him.

The circuit attorney confirmed there were no plans for a retrial, leading to Dunn’s release.

The Midwest Innocence Project said in a statement: “We are thrilled that Chris will finally be reunited with his family after 34 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit. We look forward to supporting Chris as he rebuilds his life.

“But our joy in welcoming Chris home is tempered by the additional days and moments stolen from him by this week’s proceedings,” the group added.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content