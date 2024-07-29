TILA Studios Gallery, A Visual Artist Collective Led By Black Women, Celebrates Grand Opening In Atlanta

TILA Studios, a Black women’s visual artist collective, recently celebrated the grand opening of its TILA Studios Gallery at the reimaged Goat Farm property. The celebration kicked off with When She Rests, She Blooms, the gallery’s first exhibition which featured works from select Black women artists.

“It’s amazing to see how many people support TILA Studios and to see people excited about what we’re doing, and what we have coming up,” said Tiffany LaTrice, founder and executive director of TILA Studios. “I’m extremely happy about the response to our first exhibition in the space. One of the pieces that was shown sold the same day and that’s always great to see.”

When She Rest, She Blooms is an art exhibition celebrating the resilience and beauty of Black women. This exhibition delves into the intimate spaces where Black women nurture themselves physically and emotionally. It intricately explores their journey of self-care, healing, and growth, highlighting the profound transformations that occur when they prioritize their well-being. Each piece vividly captures moments of solitude, introspection, and empowerment, inviting viewers to witness the blossoming of strength and authenticity. This exhibition is a tribute to the enduring spirit and remarkable journey of Black women everywhere.

While the exhibition mainly featured works from artists Ieisha Sweatmon, Evan Blackwell Helgeson, Candace Caston, and Sarah H. Jones, LaTrice also contributed some of her works to be a part of When She Rest, She Blooms.

TILA Studios is an Atlanta-based Black women’s visual artist collective with the mission to empower Black Women Artists in Atlanta to create and showcase their work. The organization provides resources, workshops, partnerships, incubators, and more, to help Black women artist take their careers to the next level, not just in Atlanta but internationally.

The grand opening for TILA Studios Gallery also allowed attendees to look inside other businesses like Tropical Express, Evan Blackwell Art, and J Monroe Gallery, which all opened their doors to allow visitors to explore more incredible art and plant life during the opening.

Local healthy fast-casual restaurant chain Sweetgreen sponsored this event by providing food and refreshments. Additionally, Sweetgreen gifted each artist with a $100 gift card to its establishments.

During this event, TILA Studios also took a moment to honor the life of artist Ayanna Smith, who previously participated as one of TILA’s 2018 Garden Fellows. Smith passed away in early July this year.

