VP Kamala Harris Critical Of Donald Trump’s ‘Unhinged’ Speech In Minnesota

VP Kamala Harris criticized Donald Trump for his giving an unhinged speech in Minnesota. Held at in St. Cloud, Minnesota on July 27, Trump and his VP pick, JD Vance, both gave speeches in a state that hasn’t backed a Republican presidential candidate since 1972.

Doing little to focus on policy, Trump continued his personal attacks on Harris.

“She has no clue, she’s evil,” Trump said. “Kamala Harris’ deadly destruction of America’s borders is completely and totally disqualifying for her to be president.”

Trump also called Harris a “crazy liberal” and falsely claimed that Harris wants to “defund the police.” He was also critical of Harris’ stance during the George Floyd protests of 2020. While people all over the world marched to shed light on injustice, Trump made disparaging remarks to protestors.

Harris responded to Trump’s speech.

“Tonight in Minnesota, a bitter, unhinged, 78-year-old convicted felon kept clinging to his lies about the 2020 election he lost being ‘rigged,’ rambled about his former opponent and golfing, and made excuses for why he’s afraid to debate Vice President Harris. Donald Trump said that if loses, our country is ‘finished.’ Yesterday, he promised the end of our democracy if he wins,” Harris said in a statement.

“Trump has made his goals clear: he’s determined to drag us backward, undermine our democracy, and enact his Project 2025 agenda to rip away our freedoms,” Harris said. “But as he said tonight, ‘a criminal is a criminal, they generally stay a criminal’ – voters will unite to reject the politics of hatred and division, grow the middle class, and make sure convicted criminal Donald Trump doesn’t get anywhere near the White House.”

Since entering the presidential race last week, Harris has tied or surpassed Trump in most national polls.

