Georgia Superintendent Faces Backlash After Refusing State Funding For AP Black Studies

Georgia superintendent Richard Woods is facing backlash after refusing state funding for Advance Placement African American Studies.

According to Georgia rules, the State Board of Education, which is appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp, must approve AP classes to be eligible for state funding. The funds helps to pay for a teacher’s salary and class materials.

“Why is Richard Woods stripping funding from our schools? Let’s call it what it is and assault on history,” said Bryce Berry, a Georgia public school teacher running to be an elected official. “Students deserve the chance to learn freely and in courses that inspires them and their growth, the state should never hamper that.”

Woods will not recommend approval of the AP class to the board, but did not reveal why.

In a statement to ADW, Meghan Frick, a spokesperson for Georgia Department of Education said, “This course was previously offered in some Georgia schools through a College Board pilot – pilots do not require an approval process at the state level. With the pilot concluded, there are two ways for a course to be formally approved to receive state funding in Georgia: the State School Superintendent can make a recommendation for approval, or the State Board of Education can initiate an approval directly. Superintendent Woods has opted not to recommend this course for state approval at this time…Districts have multiple options to offer courses on this topic to their students. Local districts may still offer the AP course with local funding. Additionally, Superintendent Woods’ administration added a course code for a state-funded African American Studies course in 2020. Superintendent Woods believes this course code is the best path for schools to offer students instruction on this topic.”

Woods’ decision has already impacted some school districts. Gwinnett County School District launched a pilot program of the AP Black studies course and announced that it will no longer be offered to students.

“In GCPS, we are committed to offering a comprehensive and inclusive education for each and every student,” Dr. Calvin J. Watts, GCPS Superintendent said in a statement. “The 2023-24 AP African American Studies pilot was successful, and we are disappointed that students will neither have the opportunity to take, nor to receive credit for this innovative college-level course.”

Districts can pick up the course, but the funding would not be delivered by the state. Atlanta Public Schools will continue to offer the course, but will provide the funds without help from the state.

