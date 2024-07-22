FDA Delays Again On Measure To Protect Black Women: Ban On Toxic Chemicals In Hair Relaxers Pushed To September

In a disheartening turn of events, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has once again delayed its long-anticipated proposal to ban formaldehyde in hair products, a measure critically aimed at protecting the health of Black women who frequently use hair relaxers and straighteners.

Initially set to be enacted in July 2024, the new target date has been postponed to September, leaving many advocates uncertain about when, or if, this crucial regulation will finally come into effect.

The proposal, which has been spotlighted as an essential step in safeguarding Black women from the harmful effects of formaldehyde, has faced multiple delays. Originally scheduled for April 2024, the ban was first pushed to July and now faces another postponement.

According to NPR, the FDA cited ongoing development of the proposed rule as the reason for these setbacks. On April 3, an FDA spokesperson stated, “Before a proposed rule can be published in the Federal Register for public comment, it must be reviewed and approved within FDA and other parts of the Federal government.”

Despite the delays, the FDA maintains that the proposal remains a high priority. “It takes time,” the spokesperson noted, emphasizing that the rule’s complexity requires thorough review. This sentiment was echoed by Allison Stevenson, an attorney representing product manufacturers and retailers, who expressed little surprise at the delays.

“There are a lot of moving parts…This all falls under legislation that is still relatively new, in almost all respects. And so it’s not uncommon to see things get delayed for one reason or the other,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson also highlighted the intricacies of the new legislation and suggested that further delays could push the implementation date into 2025.

“The regulation is necessary to protect the health and safety of communities of color,” Stevenson stated, reinforcing the critical need for the ban despite the setbacks. However, she stressed that the delays should not be interpreted as a lack of commitment from the FDA.

Furthermore, the dangers of formaldehyde in hair products are well-documented. The FDA has linked the chemical to a range of severe health issues, including increased headaches, asthma, contact dermatitis, and potentially cancer.

A recent study further underscore these risks, revealing an elevated likelihood of hormone-related cancers among women using formaldehyde-containing hair products, with Black women disproportionately affected.

The ongoing delays in enacting this crucial ban have left many advocates and community members frustrated and anxious. The repeated postponements cast doubt on the timeline for implementation, raising concerns about the continued exposure of vulnerable populations to harmful chemicals. As the new September deadline approaches, the need for decisive action becomes increasingly urgent.

The persistent delays in banning formaldehyde in hair products underscore a troubling reality: while the FDA acknowledges the need for regulation, the protracted timeline leaves many at risk. As the nation grapples with issues of racial justice and health equity, the protection of Black women’s health remains a pressing concern.

The call for swift and effective action grows louder, demanding that the FDA prioritize the health and safety of those most affected by toxic chemicals in everyday products.

In the meantime, advocates continue to push for the immediate implementation of the ban, hoping that the FDA will finally deliver on its promise to safeguard the well-being of Black women across the country.

