‘Women En Blanc Honors’ Celebrates 5 Years Of Black Excellence With Tabitha Brown, Flau’Jae

Insights Marketing powered the 5th annual SheaMoisture Women En Blanc Honors Brunch presented by Smirnoff during Independence day weekend in New Orleans, LA. The all-white affair has become a staple during the 4th of July holiday celebration for Black women from across the country. Under the leadership of Insights Marketing, Founder/CEO Keshia Walker, the brunch has become one of the most coveted ticketed events during the weekend.

Smirnoff joined SheaMoisture on the formal brunch celebrating Black women at the top of their professional game in the following categories; Champion, Community Impact, Sports, Influencer, Trailblazer, Game Changer, Entertainment and Beauty that Bonds.

Enchanted Branding & Public Relations founder Christal Jordan Jenningswelcomed the room of influential women and introduced Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Crystal Nicole. The audience was treated to The Voice finalists’ inspirational new single, ‘Won’t Stop’ along with a track titled, ‘Masterpiece’ encouraging women to acknowledge their individual beauty.

The 5th annual SheaMoisture Women En Blanc Honors Brunch presented by Smirnoff was hosted by Simone Jordan, Head of Purpose & Brand Partnerships at SheaMoisture and Adrienne Trimble, Global Inclusion Officer, Visa.

NY Times Best-selling author and television personality Tabitha Brown and her business partner Gina Woods were honored with the Beauty that Bonds award from SheaMoisture. The duo own the haircare brand, ‘Donna’s Recipe’ by Tabitha Brown. Brown complimented the attending ladies in their white regalia and the additional nominees before sharing words of appreciation for her partner Gina. “People think of me when they see Donna’s recipe, but it wouldn’t be a success without Gina. I’m blessed to have found a friend that I enjoy doing business with. When I’m doing what I do, she is the one holding the brand down and making all this happen. We’re thankful for all the support, but I’m most thankful for her,” Brown said.

Basketball star and music artist Flau’Jae was flattered to be honored for her accomplishments on the court and her community service efforts. Jonnetta Patton was given the Influencer by Sysco for her accomplishments in the food service industry along with her success managing her sons; R&B superstar Usher, and producer J. Lack. “Success comes to those who get up and go get it,” Patton said. “I commend every single woman in this room. We show up and we keep going.” Patton ended her speech by reminding everyone to attend the Usher concert later that evening.

Additional honorees for the the 5th annual SheaMoisture Women En Blanc Honors Brunch presented by Smirnoff included; Keya Grant, Supplier Diversity & Sustainable Sourcing Lead, Constellation Brands, Dr. Ni’Cola Mitchell, Founder/Executive Director, Girls Who Brunch Tour received the Community Impact award in celebration of her work with adolescent girls from Smirnoff, Danyel Surrency Jones, Head of Amazon Black Business Accelerator was awarded the Trailblazer award by SheaMoisture, and Felecia Hatcher, CEO of Black Ambition received the Game Changer Award also via SheaMoisture. Keanna ‘KRose’ Henson, The Rose Effect, founder received the Entertainment award.

Dr. Jeri Godhigh of the Atlanta based-Josie’s Girls non-profit organization, surprised Insights Marketing CEO,Keshia Walker with the 2024 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. “Every year Keshia’s organization spearheads this celebration for other amazing women but it takes a woman of impact and influence to recognize the champion in others,” Godhigh shared.

The 5th annual SheaMoisture Women En Blanc Honors Brunch presented by Smirnoff welcomed special guests; Sharon Page, Steve Harvey Foundation, Racquel Colliste, Ebony Porter-Ike (EPI Media Group) designer Lisa Nicole Cloud (Married to Medicine), celebrity stylist and influencer Tameka Foster Raymond, Akisha Holly Colon and Sophia Williams (So Gucci) from OWN’s hit reality series, Belle Collective.

