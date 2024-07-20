Digital Daily

Black Man Says He Was Fired From Job Over Length Of Locs

  • Black Information Network

A Chicago man is suing a trucking company he claims he was fired from due to the length of his locs.

According to Local 5 News, Drew Harvey filed a civil rights complaint against TMC Transportation, alleging wrongful termination and discrimination.

Weeks into orientation, Harvey claims a supervisor who told him he was doing a “splendid job” ordered him to cut his dreadlocks “by Friday, or you’re not going to be able to continue with the company.”

The supervisor allegedly told Harvey that the company has a policy requiring employees to have short hair as they wear hard hats during their shifts.

However, Harvey said he could still wear his hard hat comfortably, and many other employees still work with long hair.

“I was wondering why I was being singled out,” he said.

Harvey told his supervisor that he could trim his locs or wear his hair differently to fit their “standards.” The supervisor allegedly told him: “No, you’re either going to do a buzz, or nothing.”

“If [Harvey] were a white man in a similar position, I believe that he would have been treated differently,” attorney Ben Lynch said in a statement. “That’s the pity. . . We need to make sure that other people are not treated the way that Drew was, and thrown away like garbage and sent home on a bus. After they quit their job and came to Iowa to start a new career.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content
Verified by MonsterInsights