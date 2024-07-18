Judge Shakura Ingram Recuses Herself After Former Deputy’s Relationship With Defendant, New Judge Named To YSL RICO Trial

Judge Shakura Ingram’s time as the leading judge of the YSL RICO trial only lasted a few days. On July 17, Ingram announced that she would recuse herself from the case after her former deputy was arrested following a relationship with a defendant in the publicized trial.

In the motion filed on Wednesday, Ingram wrote that her former deputy, Akeiba Stanley, had a romantic relationship with YSL member and defendant Christopher Eppinger. Stanley’s relationship with Eppinger was discovered once Eppinger’s attorney’s computer for confiscated. Law enforcement discovered that Eppinger used the computer to send messages to Stanley. It was also discovered that Stanley attempted to smuggle contraband into the Fulton County Jail for Eppinger.

Stanley was eventually arrested due to the illegal relationship. Ingram said that she feared it would create an “appearance of impropriety” if she remained as judge.

Ingram was named the new judge on the case after Judge Ural Glanville was recused. The motion to have Judge Ural Glanville removed from the trial came from Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel who spoke out on June 10 after an ex-parte meeting between the judge, prosecutor and a witness.

In her ruling, Judge Krause wrote, “It is worth noting that this Court agrees generally with Judge Glanville’s assessment of the propriety of the ex parte meeting…his Court has no doubt that Judge Glanville can and would continue presiding fairly over this matter if the recusal motions were denied,8 but the ‘necessity of preserving the public’s confidence in the judicial system’ weighs in favor of excusing Judge Glanville from further handling of this case.”

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker will now takeover as the new judge on the case.

Whitaker, a former Fulton County prosecutor, has been a judge in Fulton County since 2017.

