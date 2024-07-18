Black Women Reproductive Rights Initiative ‘Beyond The Sheets’ Lands on HBCU Campuses

In a powerful move to uplift and empower students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Power to Decide has launched the “Beyond the Sheets” initiative, bridging the gap in sexual and reproductive health service and education on HBCU campuses. Read more inside.

This transformative program, introduced in December 2023, aims to bridge critical gaps in sexual and reproductive health services and education on HBCU campuses, especially in light of the two-year mark of the landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

HBCUs play a crucial role in the Black community, enrolling 10 percent of all Black students, with women comprising 64 percent of this population. Yet, many of these institutions are situated in regions with limited access to sexual and reproductive health resources, compounded by structural racism and healthcare disparities. Notably, nearly 75 percent of HBCUs are in states with restrictive abortion laws and often face underfunding for campus health services.

Even before Roe v. Wade was overturned, marginalized communities, particularly people of color in under-resourced areas, struggled to access essential reproductive health services due to systemic barriers. Recognizing this, Power to Decide has stepped up its efforts with innovative programs like “Beyond the Sheets.”

“At this critical time in history, as reproductive health is under constant attack across our country, ‘Beyond the Sheets’ ambassadors are at the forefront on HBCU campuses spreading accurate, trustworthy sexual and reproductive health information. The ‘Beyond the Sheets’ initiative empowers students to take what they’ve learned and champion this needed information in their communities,” said Power to Decide CEO, Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley.

“Beyond the Sheets” is a student-led initiative focused on fostering a culture of sexual and reproductive well-being through education, advocacy, and movement building. Core strategies include leveraging social media to raise awareness, organizing campus events that utilize arts and culture to create nonjudgmental spaces, and facilitating access to safer sex materials and local health services. The program also mobilizes peers to address inadequate sexual and reproductive health services through intersectional advocacy efforts.

“We understand the unique challenges faced by HBCU students. ‘Beyond the Sheets’ is tailored to offer community-specific solutions and co-created awareness campaigns that resonate with HBCU students and universities. Our ambassadors are creating sustainable change across their campuses and beyond to ensure everyone has the resources and information needed to advance sexual and reproductive well-being,” continued Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley.

Grounded in four guiding principles—listen, engage, mobilize, and influence—“Beyond the Sheets” currently includes 10 dedicated student ambassadors from five HBCUs: Florida A&M University, Tougaloo College, Tuskegee University, the University of the Virgin Islands, and Xavier University of Louisiana. Power to Decide plans to expand the program to more HBCUs in the future, continuing to champion the sexual and reproductive well-being of students nationwide.

