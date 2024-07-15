Black Bride Goes Viral For Crocheting Her Own Wedding Dress; Husband’s Tux

Photo: Getty Images

A Black couple is going viral for wearing their own custom-crocheted wedding outfits.

According to the New York Post, crochet designer Tymesha Triggs handcrafted her floor-length dress and her husband’s tuxedo for their wedding on June 29.

Triggs, the owner of Crochet Crochet & Accessories in Cincinnati, shared now-viral photos of her handiwork on the company’s Facebook page.

“It was a Crotchet Crochet kind of wedding day,” Triggs wrote.

The bride also crocheted blue dresses for her bridesmaids. Triggs completed her bridal look with crochet earrings, gloves, and a tiara. Her husband’s wedding outfit included a crotchety hat and tux pocket.

Triggs joked that she completed the dresses, tuxedo, and accessories in 30 days with “no sleep.”

Since becoming a viral sensation, Triggs nicknamed her and her husband as the “#CrochetCouple.”

Social media users congratulated the couple on tying the knot and their unique outfits.

“Just beautiful your dress is royal,” one user commented.

“This is absolutely beautiful… so talented and creative. Love love,” another person said.

“OMG what a wonderful idea and Job well done congratulations keep up the good work Blessings,” a third person wrote.