Karen Clark Sheard Releases New Album Executive Produced By Pharrell Williams, J. Drew Sheard II

Five-time Grammy Award-winning gospel legend Karen Clark Sheard is ready to set the industry ablaze with her new upcoming album, Still Karen. This album is sure to quickly make major headways as the album brings a new spin on the nostalgic sounds of two of the singers most iconic albums: Finally Karen and Second Chance.

It encompasses songs of worship, urban contemporary music, huge ballads and unmatched vocal stylings in ways listeners haven’t heard her present music before. There’s something truly for everyone in this body of music.

During her last stint on ‘The Reunion Tour’, there were many clips that went viral that left audiences wanting more Karen Clark Sheard—and in this album, she delivers! Still Karen gives an almost “homecoming” feel as she has brought back many producers that have contributed to her illustrious career thus far, including music from Mano Hanes, J Moss, J Drew Sheard II, and A&R consulting from Donald Lawrence.

Audiences will also get to hear a new sound presented by Anthony Brown, Anita Wilson, Charles Jenkins, Kierra Sheard as well as one of the album’s Executive Producers, 13x Grammy Award-winner Pharrell Williams. This incredible mixture of some of the industry’s most dynamic musicians has created a soon to be award-winning body of work that will carry through not only gospel music, but music history as a whole.

“I wanted to create something that the fans would really enjoy…” says, Karew Entertainment label head and Still Karen Co-Executive Producer J. Drew Sheard II. “I brought together many of the greats that I’ve looked up to and have been so instrumental in KCS’s career. I can’t wait for the listener to feel enriched both musically and spiritually while enjoying both good music and the love of Jesus Christ.” He continues, “This is by far one of the most versatile albums she’s ever had. It encompasses urban sounds, CCM (Contemporary Christian Music), trap, ballads, worship, gospel funk and more! It really is unlike any body of work you’ve every heard before.

About Post Author