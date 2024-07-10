Black Farmers Not Happy After Tractor Supply Ditches DEI Efforts, They’re Calling For CEO To Step Down

The National Black Farmers Association (NBFA) is urging Hal Lawton, the CEO of Tractor Supply, to step down following the company’s decision to terminate its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

This move has sparked significant backlash, particularly from Black farmers and advocacy groups who view the decision as a step backward in social progress.

Tractor Supply, a major supplier of farming and animal supplies with over 2,000 stores nationwide, announced last week that it would cease its DEI programs and other progressive initiatives. John Boyd Jr., the head of the NBFA, expressed his disappointment in a recent interview, stating he was “appalled by the decision” to cancel these important programs.

Boyd added: “I see this as rolling back the clock with race relations.”

The NBFA’s call for Lawton’s resignation follows a series of unsuccessful attempts by the group to engage Tractor Supply in a dialogue about their concerns. Boyd revealed that the company did not consult the NBFA regarding its past diversity programs and failed to respond to the organization’s worries about the programs’ cancellation.

Although Tractor Supply had invited the NBFA to apply for participation in its foundation, the application was rejected just before the company announced the end of its DEI efforts. This series of actions has led the NBFA to demand Lawton’s resignation and consider a potential boycott of the company.

The decision to end diversity efforts is part of a broader rollback of progressive programs by Tractor Supply. The company also announced it would cease participation in Pride activities, stop providing data to the Human Rights Campaign (a leading LGBTQ+ advocacy organization), end voter outreach efforts, and abandon its goal of reducing carbon emissions to combat climate change. These changes were made in response to conservative criticisms accusing the company of “going woke.”

Right-wing activists have been aggressively attacking diversity efforts in various arenas, including the courts and social media. In 2023, the Supreme Court ruled that colleges could no longer consider race in admissions decisions, effectively ending affirmative action.

High-profile individuals such as Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and former Harvard University President Claudine Gay have also faced targeted attacks from conservatives. Meanwhile, diversity advocates and progressives are mobilizing to defend these initiatives against such backlash.

The policy changes by Tractor Supply and the subsequent response from Black farmers highlight a new front in the ongoing battle over diversity and inclusion. The outcome of this conflict could significantly impact the company’s relationship with its Black customers and its accountability for recent decisions.

The pressure on Tractor Supply to address these concerns continues to mount as the NBFA and other advocacy groups remain steadfast in their efforts to ensure social equity and inclusion in the agricultural landscape.

