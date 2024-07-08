Perimeter Chamber Launches Partnership With Entrepreneurship Program, Access Georgia Foundation

The Perimeter Chamber has launched a partnership with the Access Georgia Foundation (Access) to promote economic growth for its members and further entrepreneurial growth in the City of Dunwoody and its surrounding areas.

The Perimeter Chamber, a nonprofit organization, is committed to promoting economic prosperity, fostering professional connections and advocating for businesses in metro Atlanta.

Access Georgia Foundation is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Dunwoody that provides education, mentoring, and capital for small businesses and entrepreneurs in all stages and industries.

The Foundation’s long-running Founders Cohort program welcomes early-stage entrepreneurs across Georgia seeking angel investments to grow their ventures. Launched in 2020, the program has invested $2 million in 14 companies and provided over 1,200 hours of mentoring.

“Partnering with the Access Georgia Foundation aligns perfectly with our mission to foster economic prosperity and professional connections within our community. By combining our resources and expertise, we aim to create a robust support system for entrepreneurs and small businesses, driving growth and innovation in Dunwoody and the Perimeter region.”

— Paula Shiver, Vice President of Engagement, Perimeter Chamber of Commerce

Together, the Chamber and Foundation will work to expand their offerings to support small businesses, growth-stage businesses, and solo entrepreneurs with resources such as business workshops, mentoring, and networking opportunities to help them grow and scale.

