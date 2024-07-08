Tennessee’s Dr. Bryan Johnson to be named APS School Superintendent

The Atlanta Public Schools officials are expected to name a new school superintendent this Monday morning, July 8 to lead the sometimes embattled school district into its next era and the 2024-2025 school year.

Dr. Bryan Johnson, the sole finalist, served as the executive vice chancellor and chief strategy officer at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, is hailed as one of the leading educators in the country and Atlanta Board of Education officials expressed excitement at the prospect of Dr. Johnson taking the helm at APS.

“The Atlanta Board of Education is thrilled at the prospect of collaborating with someone as accomplished as Dr. Bryan Johnson,” said ABOE Chair Erika Y. Mitchell. “His diverse leadership roles throughout his career will be a tremendous asset, as he helps propel our District by pushing students toward success while advocating for the District’s needs.”

If approved on July 8, Johnson will replace interim Superintendent Dr. Danielle Battle, who is set to remain in the position until the end of August.

Dr. Johnson says he is ready to get started.

“The board is focused on the right work, the community is engaged at a really deep level, and so I’m excited about the possibility of what we could do for these children,” sole APS superintendent candidate Dr. Bryan Johnson said. “We’ll have a 100-day plan where we’ll really have a chance to share what we’re reviewing and what we’re listening to and what we’re learning and gathering.”

The school board is expected to vote on Dr. Johnson’s contract at a board meeting Monday at 10 a.m. If he is approved, he will be the district’s fourth superintendent in ten years.

Johnson was named the 2021 Tennessee Superintendent of the Year by the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents, was a National Superintendent of the Year finalist, and was listed as a “Superintendent to Watch” by the National School Public Relations Association.

