GOP Lawmaker Slammed For Calling White House Press Secretary ‘DEI Hire’

Photo: Getty Images

A GOP lawmaker is facing backlash after referring to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre as a “DEI hire.”

On Tuesday (July 2), Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) suggested that Jean-Pierre was only hired to fill a diversity quota.

“I couldn’t care less about what @PressSec has to say today,” Boebert tweeted. “It’s between 10am-4pm which means ‘President’ Joe Biden supposedly should be coherent enough to take a few questions from the press. Instead, Americans are supposed to listen to the discredited DEI hire. PASS.”

Jean-Pierre was named White House press secretary in 2022 after serving as the deputy press secretary. She previously worked on former President Barack Obama’s and Senator John Edwards’ presidential campaigns.

Boebert was slammed on X, formerly Twitter, for calling Jean-Pierre a DEI hire.

“DEI hire? Not only was that incredibly racist, it was disrespectful. A sitting Congresswoman should be better than that,” one user tweeted.

“DEI Hire??? Tell everyone your a racist without saying it out loud,” another user wrote.

“DEI hire vs a GED hire. You have a lot of nerve nasty lady,” Florida Democrat Mike Harvey tweeted.

