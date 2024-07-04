New Poll Reveals One Democratic Candidate Who Could Beat Trump

Photo: Getty Images

There’s only one Democratic candidate that could beat former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical match-up for the presidency, according to a new poll.

On Tuesday (July 2), Reuters/Ipsos released the findings from a survey of 1,070 U.S. adults conducted days after the first presidential debate of 2024 between President Joe Biden and Trump.

According to the survey, former first lady Michelle Obama was the only Democrat who led in a hypothetical race against Trump, garnering 50 percent of the vote compared to his 39 percent. 4 percent of respondents said they wouldn’t vote in the match-up.

Obama’s name has been floated as a top contender to replace Biden as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election. However, Obama has repeatedly expressed that she wouldn’t pursue a bid for the presidency.

The poll comes following Biden’s controversial debate performance last week, which has prompted calls from several Democrats for him to be replaced on the ticket.

According to the poll, Vice President Kamala Harris, another potential replacement for Biden, would lose a match-up with Trump as she garnered 42 percent of the vote compared to his 43 percent. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also trailed in a hypothetical race with the presumptive GOP nominee.

The poll also found that 1 in 3 Democrats believe Biden should step down from the race.