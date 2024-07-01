Barack Obama, Democrats Support President Biden Following Disappointing Debate Against Trump

The fallout from last week’s debate between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump continues to impact the Democratic party. During the anticipated debate, President Biden appeared sluggish at times and combined talking points. And Trump failed to answer questions and often spewed misinformation.

There were no real winners when the voters are considered, but Democrats have faced calls for Biden to step down due to his age. Moreover, the editorial boards of publications such as the New York Times and AJC wrote opinion pieces calling from Biden to be replaced.

However, the Democrats have rallied behind Biden. Former President Barack Obama issued a statement on social media in support of Biden.

“Bad debate nights happen,” Obama wrote. “Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett has also spoke out against the notion that Biden should step down while calling out Trump’s criminal record.

“I don’t really care if he was off for 90 minutes and didn’t put on like people wanted him to put on,” Crockett said during an interview on MSNBC. “The reality is that he is 50,000 times better than Trump, and Republicans will not leave Trump, and he has 34 felony convictions, and still got over 50 pending.”

And while the NYT and AJC called for Biden’s replacement, the Philadelphia Inquirer’s editorial board published an article calling for Trump to withdraw from the election.

“The only person who should withdraw from the race is Trump,” Philadelphia Inquirer editorial team wrote. “Supporters say they like Trump because he says whatever he thinks. But he mainly spews raw sewage…To build himself up, Trump constantly tears the country down…There is no shining city on the hill. It’s just mourning in America.”

Although the debate proved that both candidates have severe issues, debates rarely have an overall impact on Election Day. In 2012, Obama loss his first debate against Mitt Romney and went on to win the election.

