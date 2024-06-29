Bakari Brooks Elected Chairman Of The Board Of Habitat For Humanity Of Northwest Metro Atlanta.

Bakari Brooks, President & CEO of Brooks Built Homes (“BBH”), has been elected Chairman of the Board for Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta.

Bakari is responsible for implementing the vision and mission of the Cobb County-based company, which includes construction management and general contracting services for small to medium-sized single-family and multi-family residential projects, and small commercial projects. Bakari created BBH to focus exclusively on residential construction projects. Brooks Built Homes is also a certified EarthCraft builder and a listed company on Dun & Bradstreet.

Prior to starting the company, Bakari served as the Strategy and Systems Development Manager for the Atlanta Housing Authority. In addition, he served as the intergovernmental liaison with the City of Atlanta, Fulton County, Dekalb County and other local, city and state agencies. Prior to his experience with AHA, Bakari served as a Project Manager for Holder Construction Company.

Bakari remains engaged in local planning initiatives such as Atlanta Beltline and Livable Centers initiatives throughout the City of Atlanta. He is an active member of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association and is a resident of Smyrna, Ga. Bakari holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management, Finance and Marketing from Syracuse University, and a Master of Engineering in Construction Management from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

“We are so fortunate to have leadership and vision of Bakari to lead our organization in our next chapter of providing affordable housing solutions in our community,” says Jessica Gill, CEO, Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta.

In addition, Norm Kennedy, Team Leader/Associate Broker, Coldwell Banker Realty has been elected Vice Chair; Venitia Smith, Director of HR, Genuine Parts as Secretary, and Ann Taylor, retired Vice President of The Coca-Cola Company, as Treasurer.

