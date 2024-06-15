Charles Barkley Announces Retirement From Sports Broadcasting

Charles Barkley will be stepping away from sports broadcasting. During a segment on NBATV during the NBA Finals on June 14, Barkley revealed that he will be retiring after the 2024-25 season.

“I’ve been thinking guys. I want to say this because you guys are my family,” Barkley said. “I really love TNT, all of the people who work here, NBA television, you guys have been great to me for 24 years, and I just want to say thank you to my entire NBA family. I love you guys.”

Barkley joined “Inside The NBA” in 2000 after his Hall of Fame basketball career. His broadcasting career took him to new height as the nation got an opportunity to witness Barkley’s witty punchlines and bold statements that often went beyond basketball.

“Inside The NBA” was often viewed as the best sports show on TV because of the unfiltered antics from Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and Ernie Johnson.

However, TNT could be losing its rights to NBA coverage after new deals where reportedly reached with other networks. Reportedly, there is still a chance that TNT could televise some games after next season, but confirmation on such deal has yet to be announced.

“There’s been a lot of noise around our network the last few months,” Barkley said while on NBATV. “I just wanna say, I’ve talked to all of the other networks, but I ain’t going nowhere other than TNT.”

Barkley continued by announcing that he will be leaving sports broadcasting regardless of what happens with the network deals.

“I have made the decision myself, no matter what happens, next year is gonna be my last year on television,” Barkley said. “And I just want to say thank you to my NBA family. You guys have been great to me, my heart is full with joy and gratitude. But I’m gonna pass the baton at the end of next year. I hope the NBA stays with TNT, but for me personally, I wanted you guys to hear it from me. Because I’m not going to do anymore interviews. Don’t y’all be calling me, nobody call me. I’m not talking about this again. But I wanted to tell my NBA and NBATV and TNT family that I’m not going to another network, but I’m gonna pass the baton to either Jamal Crawford or Vince Carter or you Steve [Smith], but next year, I’m gonna just retire after 25 years. I just wanted to say thank you, and I wanted y’all to here it from me first.”

About Post Author